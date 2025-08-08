<i>Saiyaara</i> Box Office Collection Day 21: Ahaan Panday And Aneet Panda's Film Is Ahead Of <i>Dhadak 2</i> And <i>Son Of Sardaar 2</i> On Third Thursday

Mohit Suri's sleeper hit Saiyaara saw a dip in its earnings on third Thursday (August 7) since its release. Surprisingly, the film is still way ahead of Ajay Devgn's Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 in its box office collections on third Thursday.

What's Happening

On August 7, Saiyaara minted Rs 1.85 crore, taking the total to Rs 308.45 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Dharma Productions' Dhadak 2 minted Rs 1 crore on Thursday and Son Of Sardaar 2 managed to earn Rs 1.40 crore. The films released on August 1 in theatres, two weeks after Saiyaara.

Saiyaara emerged as the second-highest grossing film of the year after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

The film also set the record of being one of the highest-grossing opening weekends of the year.

At the global box office, it has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark.

Except Mahavtar Narsimha, neither Dharma Productions' Dhadak 2 nor Ajay Devgn's Son Of Sardaar 2 seem to pose any threat to Saiyaara's box office numbers.

Saiyaara minted Rs 172.75 crore in its week one, followed by Rs 107.75 crore in its second week. In its third week, the collections stand at approx Rs 25 crore.

About Saiyaara

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The film stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

In A Nutshell

Mohit Suri's musical Saiyaara continues to script history at the box office. The film entered the Rs 300 crore club on August 4 at the domestic box office. The film has seen a drop in its earnings, as the amount hovers around between Rs 1.85 - 2.50 crore in this week. Nonetheless, Saiyaara's run at the box office seems to be unstoppable till the release of War 2.