Ajay Devgn Recalls Being Hit On The Head With Coins During Phool Aur Kaante Premiere: 'I Got It Framed'

Image was shared by Ajay Devgn. (Courtesy: ajaydevgn)

As Phool Aur Kaante completed 32 years of release, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn revisited the day when the film was premiered. On Wednesday, the actor shared a throwback clip of him narrating the time when he sneaked into a movie hall to see the audience's reaction to his debut film. In the clip, the Singham star can be heard saying, "It was the premiere of the film at Galaxy and along with it, another show was being screened at Gemini, a small theatre in the vicinity. The tickets were sold out. I sneaked out from the projection room, went inside the hall, and sat in the first row. When the song ‘College ki ladki' played, people started throwing coins. They hit me on my head. I picked up that money and kept it. Later, I got it framed.”

The actor also shared the film's posters and a still from it to mark the special day. The last picture in his post had a combination of flower and thorns emojis. He captioned the post, “#32Years.”

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, a week back, the makers shared a brand new poster of Singham Again and it features the film's lead actor Ajay Devgn in a super fierce look. The poster features Ajay's face juxtaposed with that of a roaring lion. Ajay's eyes do all the talking. Ajay captioned the post, "He is mighty, he is power, he is danger. He is strength. Singham will roar again - Singham Again ." Meanwhile, filmmaker Rohit Shetty, creator of the cop universe, wrote, "Sher aatank machaata hai, aur zakhmi sher tabaahi! Everyone's favourite cop, Bajirao Singham is back (Lion creates terror, and wounded lion destruction! Everyone's favourite cop, Bajirao Singham is back)."

Check out Ajay Devgn's post here:

Singham was released in 2011. Prakash Raj and Kajal Aggarwal were seen in pivotal roles. In 2014, the makers came up with the second part Singham Returns. Now, it is time for Singham Again. Kareena Kapoor is also part of the film.