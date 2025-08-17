<i>Coolie</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth's Film Becomes Fastest Tamil Movie To Enter Rs 300 Crore Club, Smashes <i>Vettaiyan</i>

Rajinikanth's latest release Coolie continues its strong run at the box office.

Released on August 14, just ahead of the Independence Day weekend, the film clashed with War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan but has maintained its momentum both in India and overseas.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie collected Rs 65 crore nett in India on its opening day (Thursday), followed by Rs 54.75 crore on Day 2 (Friday).

Early estimates for Day 3 (Saturday) suggest earnings of Rs 38.5 crore, bringing the film's total India nett collection to Rs 158.25 crore in three days.

The film's global earnings have crossed the Rs 300 crore mark. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel reported that the worldwide total now stands between Rs 320-325 crore, making it the fastest Tamil film to reach the milestone.

On Saturday, the film saw an overall Tamil occupancy rate of 65.99%. Cities such as Chennai (88.75%), Coimbatore (83.75%), Pondicherry (86.50%), and Trichy (89%) reported strong numbers, with night shows peaking at 79.71%.

With this, Coolie has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of Rajinikanth's previous film Vettaiyan, which had collected Rs 146.89 crore.

On Day 2, Coolie was just Rs 26 crore short of that figure. The film has also gone past the collections of Ajith's Good Bad Ugly (Rs 180 crore) and the Rs 265 crore global haul of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan.

In France, Coolie set a new record by selling 8,800 tickets on its opening day, surpassing Vijay's Leo, which had sold 8,500. The film is performing well in international markets, including Singapore, the UAE, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and North America.

Coolie, which also features Shruti Haasan, Upendra, and Soubin Shahir, includes a special cameo by Aamir Khan. It is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The Hindi version, titled Coolie: The Powerhouse, recorded a 38.99% occupancy rate on Saturday, with cities like Mumbai (43.50%) and Pune (45%) showing decent turnout.

Coolie is now eyeing the Rs 600 crore club, a milestone reached by only three other Tamil films: 2.0, Jailer, and Leo.