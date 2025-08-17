Archana Puran Singh Gifts Ancestral Ring To Son Aaryamann Sethi's Fiancee Yogita Bihani. Actress's Reaction Goes Viral

Celebrations have begun at Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's home. Their elder son, Aaryamann Sethi, is now engaged to actor Yogita Bihani. The proposal was simple and sweet. While checking out their new house, Aaryamann surprised Yogita by getting down on one knee and asking her to marry him. She said yes, and a moment later appeared in a vlog uploaded on Aaryamann's YouTube channel.

The vlog started on a light note with Archana Puran Singh joking around. She thanked Yogita for agreeing to marry her son and said, “You don't know what you have gotten yourself into.” Yogita smiled and replied, “I love all of him.” Aaryamann then spoke to the camera and shared how he had been waiting for this moment. He laughed and said that finally, after “a lot of crying and pleading,” he has found love. To lighten the mood, he did a quick Amitabh Bachchan impression before asking his mother to bring out the ring.

Archana Puran Singh then introduced Yogita Bihani to a family heirloom. She explained that the ring originally belonged to her mother and was given to her by Parmeet Sethi when they got married. Passing it on to Yogita made the moment extra special for everyone. Yogita thanked Archana warmly and said the ring was all she needed. She added that she did not want any other ring for her wedding because this one felt perfect.

The vlog also featured some casual planning for the engagement party. Both Aaryamann and Yogita said they would like to host it in their new home once it is ready. They want the function to be a small and intimate gathering with only close family and friends. Aaryamann wrapped up the thought by saying, “Ek baar ghar taiyaar ho jaaye, toh ham wahi rakhege function.”

On Friday, Aaryamann Sethi and Yogita Bihani shared a set of pictures and videos from the dreamy proposal on Instagram. Click here to read all about it.