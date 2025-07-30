Parmeet Sethi On His Marital Struggles With Archana Puran Singh: "We Were Fighting A Lot"

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, one of the rock-solid couples of the Indian television industry, are in headlines, courtesy their eventful YouTube vlogs. Archana, Parmeet and their two sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan portray a perfect family image, delving into their laughter and sorrow almost on a regular basis in their vlogs.

In a recent conversation with their son Aryamann Sethi on his YouTube channel, Parmeet Sethi opened up about the challenges his marriage faced.

What's Happening

"I did the Art of Living course. Archana forced me to do it. We were going through a very bad time as husband and wife. We were fighting a lot. She said, come and do the course. I did not want to do it. I went to Bangalore, did the course," said Parmeet.

He added, "After the course, mere andar jo jo cheezein thi, jo jo kachra pada hua tha in my soul, in my being, vo sab bahar aa gaya. (After the course, all the things bottled inside me came out.) I cried loudly for my sister who had died earlier. I cried to my heart's content. I used to diet a lot during that time, but during the meditation, I imagined myself eating rich food. After that, all my physical ailments were gone after that day."

Archana is seven years older to Parmeet and his family didn't approve of the marriage initially.

After Archana's first marriage ended in divorce, she was reluctant to marry again.

She met Parmeet at a party and they bonded instantly.

After being in a live-in relationship for four years, the couple eloped and got married secretly in 1992.

Archana kept her wedding private to safeguard her acting career.

Over the years, the couple proved their commitment to each other and emerged as one of the strongest couples in the B-town.

Parmeet's family, later, accepted Archana.

Archana Puran Singh now appears on The Great Indian Kapil Show along with her other series regulars.

In A Nutshell

