Archana Puran Singh Teases Son Aaryamann Sethi About Girlfriend Yogita Bihani: "He is Getting Food Packed For Her Everywhere"

Archana Puran Singh's vlog is all about famjam moment and foodgasm. In her latest vlog, Archana Puran Singh and her husband Parmeet Sethi, sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan are seen exploring Sindhi food at different outlets in Mumbai's Chembur area.

What's Happening

The vlog begins with them tasting dal pakwan for the first time. The next one on their list is Chole Bhature which they found irresistable.



Speaking about her YouTube channel, Archana admitted that she has inkling if people would be interested in watching her family. But the success of the channel made her believe that she was "sidelined" in the industry.

After tasting dal pav, Aaryaman immediately asked the vendor to pack a portion. Archana noticed that he was getting the same snacks he had just eaten packed for his girlfriend, actor Yogita Bihani. She chimed in, "Ye bichara apni grihasthi ko pachane ke liye jaha ja raha hai vaha se pack karva raha hai (This poor guy is packing all the snacks to preserve his family life)." The family also enjoyed pani puri at a local outlet.

Previously, Yogita Bihani, joined the family on a biryani hunt across Mumbai. Throughout the vlog, the family teased Aaryamann about his 'true love' while trying out various popular biryani spots in the city.

Background

Yogita Bihani, known for her roles in Vikram Vedha and The Kerala Story, also spoke in the vlog about being recognised for her appearances in Aaryamann's videos more than her acting work. "There was this mother-daughter duo who curiously asked me, 'Are you Yogita?' I was like, 'Yeah... hi...' Then they said, 'We saw you in Aary Vlogs.' Her mother was also like, 'She is the same girl, right?' Then they clicked pictures with me. They told me, 'You two please continue to make vlogs, you look too good together.' I even told them, 'Actually, Aary was going to come here but because my flight landed early, he hasn't arrived yet.' They looked disappointed to have missed him," she shared.

In A Nutshell

In her latest vlog, Archana Puran Singh teased son about his new girlfriend as he packed snacks for his girlfriend.