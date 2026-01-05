Archana Puran Singh's Son Aaryamann Gets Rs 2.12 Lakh Guitar As Birthday Gift From Fiancee Yogita Bihani. Viral Video

Archana Puran Singh is currently vacationing in London with her husband, Parmeet Sethi, and sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan. In her latest vlog, Archana treated fans to an eventful treasure hunt where son Aaryamann discovered his birthday gifts. The highlight was Aaryamann receiving a Rs 2.12 lakh Martin & Co. OOO-15M acoustic guitar from his fiancee Yogita Bihani.​

How Aaryamann Decoded the Clues

The video opens with Aaryamann waking up and announcing his 30th birthday. He comes downstairs to find an empty house decorated for the occasion and receives a birthday card instructing him to find his family members and gifts like a treasure hunt.​

Aaryamann enlists his father's help to decode the first clue. He guesses the next spot—Third Man Records—where Ayushmaan's girlfriend Samiksha greets him with another clue, leading to Ayushmaan at Oxford Circus.​

Ukulele or Guitar?

Ayushmaan's clue directs him to the Disney Store, where fiancee Yogita Bihani awaits. Aaryamann thanks her for the surprise, but she slips away unnoticed while he meets his mother; Archana hands him an envelope, prompting his reaction: "This is too much, guys." Parmeet replies, "It's your 30th birthday," followed by a family hug—the gift's details remain secret initially.​

Realizing Yogita is missing, Aaryamann heads to London Guitar Studio per the next clue. He receives a ukulele first, then is offered a "bigger version," revealing the Martin & Co. guitar from Yogita.​

Aaryamann recognizes it as the OOO-15M acoustic model (priced at £1,750, roughly Rs 2.12 lakh), strums chords, and jokes, "You guys hear music; I can only hear money". Yogita shares that his friends helped select it after extensive research; though she suggests alternatives, he insists it's perfect, leading to an emotional moment as Archana congratulates her on the surprise.​

Aaryamann and Yogita announced their engagement in August 2025 via Instagram, including a proposal vlog. Beyond vlogging, Aaryamann has a keen interest in music.