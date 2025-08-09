Archana Puran Singh's Jibe At Son Aaryamann Sethi's Relationship With Yogita Bihani: "Watch It, <i>Naya Naya Ishq</i>"

Archana Puran Singh has shared a new vlog on her YouTube channel AAAP Ka Parivaar, and this time, there is a new addition to the family outing.

What's Happening

Archana's son, Aaryamann Sethi's girlfriend, actor Yogita Bihani, joined the family on a biryani hunt across Mumbai.

Throughout the vlog, the family teased Aaryamann about his 'true love' while trying out various popular biryani spots in the city, including one that is a favourite of Salman Khan's family.

At the start of the vlog, Aaryamann introduced Yogita as "our very own Madhubala." His brother Ayushmaan responded, "You are mentioning her separately as if they have not seen her. True love, true love." Archana added, "Aaj hum Biryani challenge karahe hain with Yogita Bihani. Biryani with Bihani!"

Their first stop was Persian Darbaar, where Yogita rated the biryani as average, explaining that she tends to be critical. The rest of the family gave it a solid 8 or 9 out of 10. Archana joked, "Aary, watch it, she is saying herself," to which Aaryamann replied, "I am still 10/10 for her." Archana quipped, "Aaye haaye, naya naya ishq!"

The family then visited Lucky Restaurant, which serves Iranian-style biryani. Despite enjoying the flavours and desserts, they rated it lower than the first stop. Their final destination was the well-known Jaffer Bhai's Delhi Darbar, a celebrity favourite for Mughlai Biryani. The restaurant manager revealed that they often deliver biryani to Salman Khan's mother, Helen.

Background

Yogita Bihani, known for her roles in Vikram Vedha and The Kerala Story, also spoke in the vlog about being recognised for her appearances in Aaryamann's videos more than her acting work. "There was this mother-daughter duo who curiously asked me, 'Are you Yogita?' I was like, 'Yeah... hi...' Then they said, 'We saw you in Aary Vlogs.' Her mother was also like, 'She is the same girl, right?' Then they clicked pictures with me. They told me, 'You two please continue to make vlogs, you look too good together.' I even told them, 'Actually, Aary was going to come here but because my flight landed early, he hasn't arrived yet.' They looked disappointed to have missed him," she shared.

"Ten minutes after this incident, I realised this is the first time someone has spotted and recognised me. That too for my appearance in Aary Vlogs. I've been working as an actor for so long, but nobody ever recognised me for that. Acting se koi nahi pehchan raha mujhe, vlogging se pehchaan rahe hai sab log (Nobody is recognising me for my acting; everyone knows me through vlogging)," she added while laughing.

Recently, Archana's sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan, along with Yogita, launched their new song Madhubala. The trio also stepped out on the streets of Bandra to promote the track and gather feedback from viewers.