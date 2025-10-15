How Mumbai Said Goodbye To Pankaj Dheer, One Of India's Favourite TV Icons

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best remembered for his powerful portrayal of Karna in BR Chopra's 1988 television epic Mahabharat, died on Wednesday in Mumbai after a long battle with cancer. Sources told NDTV that the actor's illness had relapsed a few months ago, and he had been in and out of hospitals since. He was 68.

His last rites were held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai, on Wednesday evening. It was an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family, who gathered to bid farewell to the actor who left an indelible mark on Indian television and cinema. His son, actor Nikitin Dheer, performed the last rites as colleagues and well-wishers stood by his side.

Among those who came to pay their respects were Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who had worked with Pankaj Dheer in the 1991 hit film Sanam Bewafa, and singer Mika Singh. Also in attendance were Pankaj Dheer's Mahabharat co-stars Deep Dhillon (Jayadratha), Surendra Pal (Dronacharya), and Feroz Khan (Arjun), along with his Chandrakanta co-star Shahbaz Khan (Kunwar Virendra Vikram Singh), actors Mukesh Rishi, Jaya Bhattacharya, Kushal Tandon, and Arbaaz Khan.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra was also seen at the crematorium, offering his condolences to his Shershaah and Indian Police Force co-star Nikitin Dheer, standing by him during the emotional farewell. Representatives from the industry, including Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari and Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) General Secretary Sushant Singh, were also present to pay tribute.

Pankaj Dheer's legacy extends far beyond his defining role in Mahabharat. His commanding screen presence, booming voice and strong performances made him a familiar face in television shows such as Chandrakanta, Kanoon, Zee Horror Show, Badho Bahu, and Sasural Simar Ka. On the big screen, he appeared in popular films such as Andaz, Soldier, Baadshah, and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, often playing memorable character roles.

As the pyre was lit at Pawan Hans, Mumbai bid goodbye to one of Indian television's most enduring icons - a performer whose portrayal of Karna continues to resonate decades later. For fans, friends, and family, Pankaj Dheer will always be remembered as a symbol of courage, grace, and timeless artistry.

Also Read | How Pankaj Dheer's Moustache Got Him His Most Iconic Role As Mahabharat's Karna