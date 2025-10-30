Kratika Sengar Dheer Remembers Father-In-Law Pankaj Dheer: "You Were My Dad, Friend, Safe Place"

Actress Kratika Sengar Dheer, married to actor Nikitin Dheer, penned a sweet note for her father-in-law and television star Pankaj Dheer earlier today.

Pankaj Dheer died on October 15, following a battle with cancer. He was 68.

What's Happening

Taking to Instagram, Kratika wrote about how the "silence feels heavy" without Pankaj Dheer.

She wrote, "You never liked the word 'in-laws' - you'd always say, 'She's my daughter,' and that's exactly how you treated me. You'd often ask with that familiar twinkle in your eyes, 'Who's the best girl in the world?' and I'd smile and say, 'Me!' I was always shy to say I love you, Dad, but you never stopped until I said it with ease - that was your way of wrapping me in love. You weren't just my father-in-law; you were my Dad, my friend, my safe place. We'd talk for hours about everything and nothing, and now the silence feels so heavy without you."

"Thank you for loving Devika the way you did-she will always remember you as her Bestest DAADU. I LOVE YOU, DAD," concluded the actress.

Nikitin Dheer's Post For His Father

Nikitin shared a video of the late actor through the years.

"I am not the best at expressing my feelings... but I shall try. It's said the only thing guaranteed upon birth is death. We all know it, accept it, and believe it, but when one loses someone who is an essential part of one's existence, many questions arise. On 15 October 2025, I lost my Dad, my Guru, my best friend-Shri Pankaj Dheer. He hadn't been well for some time. It shattered us as a family," his note read.

The actor explained he was grateful for the support from his fans but was unable to reply.

"After he passed, we were inundated with thousands of messages. Younger people sent prayers, elders sent aashirwaad, and his friends, colleagues, and brothers sent love. We received love and respect for Dad, which no amount of words can express... I was in no frame of mind to reply to messages," he wrote.

In his video, he also performed post-death rituals for his father with the rest of his family.

"As a few days passed and I saw the continuous river of love he was receiving, I realised this is life-not the material things one gathers, but the love, the blessings, the aadar satkar, all of which are intangible. All of which my father shall carry to the life after. Today, I am prouder than ever to be his son. He was the best father a boy could ever ask for. He taught me what grit is, what character is, what loyalty is, what perseverance is... how one should follow their dreams even if the world thinks you're delusional. All the life lessons he taught me shall be my north star as long as I breathe. I promise that as an actor and as a human being, I shall make sure I do things to make my father proud," he said.

"I just wanted to thank each one of you for the respect and love you have shown him. This video is a thank you to all of you who loved him, adored him," Nikitin Dheer's note concluded.

Pankaj Dheer's Last Rites

Pankaj Dheer's last rites were held in Vile Parle, Mumbai, on October 15, 2025, Wednesday evening. Several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Hema Malini, Kushal Tandon, Mukesh Rishi, Sidharth Malhotra, Dipika Kakar, and Shoaib Ibrahim, among others, were present to pay their respects.

The actor is survived by his wife Anita Dheer, son Nikitin Dheer, and daughter-in-law Kratika Sengar.

Who Was Pankaj Dheer?

Born in Punjab, Pankaj Dheer was the son of filmmaker CL Dheer, who directed films such as Bahu Beti and Zindagi. Beyond acting, he co-founded Visage Studioz in Mumbai with his brother Satluj Dheer and established the Abbhinnay Acting Academy in 2010 to mentor aspiring actors.

Dheer began his career in the 1980s with small roles in films, but it was Mahabharat that brought him national fame. His portrayal of Karna-one of Indian television's earliest anti-heroes-left a lasting impact. He later gained further popularity as King Shivdutt in Chandrakanta (1994), another powerful character with shades of grey.

Over the years, Dheer appeared in several successful television shows such as Chandrakanta, Badho Bahu, Zee Horror Show, Kanoon, and Sasural Simar Ka.

His film credits include Soldier, Andaz, Baadshah, and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.

His most recent television appearance was in Dhruv Tara-Samay Sadi Se Pare (2024). He was also seen in the 2019 web series Poison.

In A Nutshell

Kratika Sengar Dheer took to social media to write a heartfelt note for her father-in-law, actor Pankaj Dheer. She expressed her love for him and how "the silence feels heavy" now without him.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Consoles Emotional Nikitin Dheer At Pankaj Dheer's Last Rites