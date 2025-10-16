Salman Khan Consoles Emotional Nikitin Dheer At Pankaj Dheer's Last Rites

Pankaj Dheer, best known for his portrayal of Karna in B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat, died on Wednesday. He was cremated in the presence of family, friends, and colleagues from the film and television industry.

What's Happening

The last rites took place at Pawan Hans crematorium in Santacruz at 4 PM.

A viral picture from the last rites shows his actor-son Nikitin Dheer in tears.

Salman, who arrived to pay his last respects, was seen consoling Nikitin.

The image shows him hugging the actor.

Background

In an earlier interview, Nikitin Dheer had spoken warmly about Salman. "There is no better human being than Salman in the film industry. Every time I meet him, I just hug him," he had said.

The two actors shared a long-standing friendship and had worked together in Sanam Bewafa (1991) and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge (2002). Dheer had often admired Salman's generosity and family values, saying, "Salman has given his everything to his family. He has a big heart and is a fantastic person."

Pankaj Dheer's Last Rites

Pankaj Dheer's last rites were held in Vile Parle, Mumbai, on Wednesday evening. Several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Hema Malini, Kushal Tandon, Mukesh Rishi, Sidharth Malhotra, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, among others, were present to pay their respects.

The actor is survived by his wife Anita Dheer, son Nikitin Dheer, and daughter-in-law Kratika Sengar.

Who Was Pankaj Dheer?

Born in Punjab, Pankaj Dheer was the son of filmmaker CL Dheer, who directed films such as Bahu Beti and Zindagi. Beyond acting, he co-founded Visage Studioz in Mumbai with his brother Satluj Dheer and established the Abbhinnay Acting Academy in 2010 to mentor aspiring actors.

Dheer began his career in the 1980s with small roles in films, but it was Mahabharat that brought him national fame. His portrayal of Karna - one of Indian television's earliest anti-heroes - left a lasting impact. He later gained further popularity as King Shivdutt in Chandrakanta (1994), another powerful character with shades of grey.

Over the years, Dheer appeared in several successful television shows such as Chandrakanta, Badho Bahu, Zee Horror Show, Kanoon, and Sasural Simar Ka.

His film credits include Soldier, Andaz, Baadshah, and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.

His most recent television appearance was in Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare (2024). He was also seen in the 2019 web series Poison.

