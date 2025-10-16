Mukesh Khanna Recalls How Pankaj Dheer Started His Career As An Assistant Director: "Earned Just Rs 300 A Month"

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has paid an emotional tribute to his Mahabharat co-star and dear friend Pankaj Dheer, who died on October 15.

In a heartfelt video shared on his YouTube channel, Mukesh Khanna reflected on their decades-long association and how he witnessed his friend's remarkable journey from a young, hardworking assistant director to one of television's most iconic mythological characters.

From Assistant Director To Actor

Recalling their early days in the industry, Mukesh Khanna said, "Pankaj Dheer began his career as an assistant director on my first film Roohi, and earned just Rs 300 a month at the time as an assistant director. I remember him working very honestly and energetically on set of the film. His way of speaking was also very good, he spoke in a very stylised way. I worked with him again in Saugandh and Pandav. He used to call me MK, he loved food and he spoke very nicely. He also dressed very well."

Mukesh Khanna also pointed out that although Pankaj Dheer came from a film background, his rise in the industry was not without struggle. "Although his father was also associated with the film industry, Pankaj has struggled in the industry. He faced many hardships," he said.

Memories From Mahabharat

Mukesh Khanna, who played Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat, revealed that he had initially hoped to play the role of Karna - the part that eventually went to Pankaj Dheer. "I had initially thought that I would play the role of Karna or Arjun, but God left me to play Bhishma where I saw 'Ayushman Bhava' all the time and I am living with that image till now, and then Pankaj came in front of me with the role of Karna."

The veteran actor shared that the late star's portrayal of Karna was informed by his reading of Mrityunjay, a novel based on Karna's life. "The most remarkable thing was that he had never actually read the Mahabharat. He hadn't read the real Mahabharat, he had read Mrityunjay, which was from the point of view of Karna. So, he found many scenes missing in the B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat according to what he had read. He often felt like he didn't get this scene or that scene," Mukesh Khanna recalled.

Remembering A Dear Friend

The Shaktimaan actor also mentioned how Pankaj Dheer's death came as a shock to him. "It was a sudden one," he said, recalling how he had convinced him to appear on his podcast about a year ago despite the actor's initial reluctance to "talk about the past and Mahabharat." He added that a few months ago, when he reached out again for an interview, Pankaj Dheer declined, and that's when he came to know about his ill health.

The veteran actor's last rites were held in Vile Parle, Mumbai, on Wednesday evening, with several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Hema Malini, and Shoaib Ibrahim, attending to pay their final respects. He is survived by his wife Anita Dheer, son Nikitin Dheer, and daughter-in-law Kratika Sengar.

