Puneet Issar Mourns The Loss Of <i>Mahabharat</i> Co-Star Pankaj Dheer: "I Lost A Brother"

Actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for playing Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat﻿, died on Wednesday, aged 68. His close friend and Mahabharat co-star Puneet Issar expressed his deep sorrow on losing his friend Pankaj Dheer. He added that Pankaj Dheer had been recovering but then relapsed.

In conversation with the Times of India, Puneet Issar shared how Pankaj Dheer was like a brother to him both on and off the screen. He revealed that their families had known each other for a long time.

Speaking about Pankaj Dheer's battle with cancer, Puneet Issar said, "He recovered once, but unfortunately, it relapsed last year, and he has been undergoing treatment since then. Today, I've lost my brother."

Puneet Issar was deeply hurt as he recalled meeting Pankaj Dheer just 20 days ago at his home. His death has left him in shock.

Their camaraderie was impeccable, just as Karna and Duryodhan were in the Mahabharat. Puneet Issar concluded by saying that Pankaj Dheer was a wonderful person and actor, and he hopes his friend is at peace.

Born in Punjab, Pankaj Dheer﻿ was the son of filmmaker CL Dheer, who directed films such as Bahu Beti﻿ and Zindagi﻿. Beyond acting, he co-founded Visage Studioz in Mumbai with his brother Satluj Dheer and established the Abbhinnay Acting Academy in 2010 to mentor aspiring actors.

Dheer began his career in the 1980s with small roles in films, but it was Mahabharat﻿ that brought him national fame. His portrayal of Karna - one of Indian television's earliest anti-heroes - left a lasting impact. He later gained further popularity as King Shivdutt in Chandrakanta﻿ (1994), another powerful character with shades of grey.

Over the years, Dheer appeared in several successful television shows such as Chandrakanta﻿, Badho Bahu﻿, Zee Horror Show﻿, Kanoon﻿, and Sasural Simar Ka﻿.

Pankaj Dheer﻿'s last rites were held in Vile Parle, Mumbai, on Wednesday evening. Several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Hema Malini, Kushal Tandon, Mukesh Rishi, Sidharth Malhotra, Dipika Kakar, and Shoaib Ibrahim, among others, were present to pay their respects.

The actor is survived by his wife Anita Dheer, son Nikitin Dheer, and daughter-in-law Kratika Sengar.

