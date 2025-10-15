How Pankaj Dheer's Moustache Got Him His Most Iconic Role As <i>Mahabharat's</i> Karna

Actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for playing the iconic role of Karna in B.R. Chopra's 1988 TV series Mahabharat, died at 68 on Wednesday following a battle with cancer.

In an old interview with Lehren Retro, Pankaj Dheer had spoken about a condition he had placed before the makers of Mahabharat to play the role of Arjun. He revealed that it was after signing the contract that he received a call from B.R. Chopra, informing him that he would have to shave off his moustache to play Brihannala, the eunuch version of Arjun.

What Happened

In conversation with Lehren Retro, Pankaj Dheer had opened up about his audition for Mahabharat, where a panel comprising dialogue writer Rahi Masoom Raza, Bhring Tupkari Sahab and Pandit Narendra Sharma was present.

They all believed that Pankaj Dheer was perfect for the role of Arjun in Mahabharat.

However, when the actor was informed that he would have to shave off his moustache, he refused outright, saying he believed he would not look good without one.

Pankaj Dheer shared that this decision angered B.R. Chopra immensely.

"6 mahine tak main ghoomta raha, contract phaad diya gaya," he said.

But then came another call from B.R. Chopra - one that Pankaj Dheer described as "destiny."

How Pankaj Dheer Bagged The Role Of Mahabharat's Karna

Pankaj Dheer then revealed how B.R. Chopra called him back and asked him to come to his office. There, he was offered the role of Arjun's arch-nemesis-turned-brother, Karna, in Mahabharat.

Pankaj Dheer recalled, "I asked, 'Sir, mooch toh kaatni nahi padhegi?' He said, 'Nahi.' Then I said, 'Karenge, zaroor karenge.' That was destiny."

About Pankaj Dheer

Pankaj Dheer's credits also include television serials such as Chandrakanta, Badho Bahu, Zee Horror Show and Kanoon, as well as films like Soldier, Andaz, Baadshah and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.

His son, Nikitin Dheer, is also an actor, known for films such as Chennai Express, Jodhaa Akbar and Sooryavanshi. His daughter-in-law is actor Kratika Sengar, famed for Ek Veer Stree Ki Kahaani - Jhansi Ki Rani.

On television, Pankaj Dheer's last appearance was in Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare (2024). He was also seen in the 2019 web series Poison.

In A Nutshell

