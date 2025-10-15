<i>"Kapde Pehenkar Baat Karna"</i>: On <i>Bigg Boss 19</i>, Malti Chahar Tears Into Nehal Chudasama's Clothes

This weekend, Ravi Gupta might have said that the TRP of Bigg Boss 19 is high because of Tanya Mittal, but the motivational speaker has not been playing her game in the past few days (or even a week). It is Malti Chahar who has been making headlines and giving the audience the 'masala' they are expecting (good or bad, that is for you to decide).

Recently, she was asked by Bigg Boss to hold the Teddy Dear, and when she got irritated, she dropped it, knowing that it would affect the entire house. The actor and director was also quoted saying that she wanted the ration reduced by 50%, though she was joking (we think).

Malti Chahar Commented On Nehal Chudasama's Clothes

From the teaser shared by JioHotstar, it looks like the fight started over the decision to make suji ka halwa. Nehal Chudasama, as a captain of the house, pointed out that no one would question the decision of suji halwa being cooked in the house while Kunickaa Sadanand was working on it.

Malti Chahar was quick to pass the comment and said, "Ganda halwa banega," and laughed. Actor and model Baseer Ali jumped in the middle of the fight and asked her if she had put any thought into it before talking.

As you know, the BB19 contestants are experts in making a mountain out of a molehill. Baseer, Malti, and Nehal started fighting. Nehal was shown shouting that people come and ask about a person's background and their merits. "Tumne kya kia hai life me?" she asked.

In the fit of rage, Chahar said, "Next time kapde pehenkar baat karna mere se". The teaser showed that Nehal was taken aback after hearing the comment, Ashnoor Kaur covered her ears with her hands, and Kunickaa asked, "What the hell did you say?"