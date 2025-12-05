<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Malti Chahar Gets Eliminated In Mid-Week Eviction. Here's Top 5 Contenders

Bigg Boss 19 has been keeping viewers glued to their screens, and the latest episode was no exception. The highlight? Malti Chahar's unexpected elimination from the reality show, just days before the grand finale.

During the episode, Bigg Boss asked the unsafe contestants to participate in a mid-week elimination task. The task required each housemate to write their name on a card and drop it into a kadhai burner, with the outcome determined by the colour of the smoke that followed.

Green smoke indicated safety, white smoke meant they had to wait, and red smoke confirmed eviction. Gaurav Khanna was exempt from the task as he had already secured his place as the first finalist of Bigg Boss 19. He was later joined by Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal and Farhana Bhatt. When Malti Chahar checked her result, the appearance of red smoke sealed her eviction from the show.

After being announced as evicted, Malti warmly hugged her fellow contestants. However, the moment turned tense when she bid goodbye to Pranit More. She refused to hug him due to a fight earlier in the day. Pranit repeatedly apologised, but she chose not to forgive him.

Tanya Mittal and Gaurav Khanna intervened, urging Malti to set aside her grievances and hug Pranit, but Malti remained firm. Once Malti left the show, Pranit broke down in tears and continued apologising to her on camera.

Following Malti Chahar's eviction, Bigg Boss 19 confirmed its top 5 finalists: Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Farhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, and Pranit More. The grand finale is scheduled to stream on December 7 at 9 pm on JioHotstar and air at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.