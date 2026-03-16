Oscars 2026: Anna Wintour, Anne Hathaway Recreate <i>Devil Wears Prada</i> Meta Joke

A playful nod to fashion and film history unfolded onstage at the 2026 Oscars when Anna Wintour jokingly called Anne Hathaway 'Emily', recreating a memorable reference to the iconic fashion film 'The Devil Wears Prada'.

The moment took place during the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 15 (early Monday morning in India), when the Vogue editorial director and the Oscar-winning actor presented the awards for Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling together.

Their onstage exchange quickly became one of the evening's most talked-about moments, blending Hollywood nostalgia with fashion industry wit.

The Academy shared the video on its official Instagram handle.

Hathaway, who starred as aspiring journalist Andy Sachs in the 2006 film adaptation of Lauren Weisberger's novel, opened the bit by referencing the movie's fashion-world setting.

Before announcing the winner for Best Costume Design, she turned to Wintour and asked, "Anna, just curious, what do you think of my dress tonight?"

Wintour, known for her signature composure and trademark sunglasses, responded with a dry punchline: "And the nominees are...," prompting laughter from the audience.

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The references continued moments later while introducing the Best Makeup and Hairstyling nominees. When Hathaway offered Wintour the chance to read the list, the fashion editor replied, "Thank you, Emily," humorously confusing Hathaway with Emily Blunt's character from the film, Miranda Priestly's sharp-tongued assistant named Emily.

The meta joke drew cheers from the crowd, particularly given the film's long-standing cultural impact and its connection to Wintour herself.

In the original movie, Meryl Streep portrayed the formidable Runway magazine editor Miranda Priestly, a character widely believed to have been inspired by Wintour. Streep earned a Best Actress nomination at the 2007 Oscars for the role.

During the ceremony, the award for Best Costume Design ultimately went to Frankenstein for Kate Hawley's work, while the film also took home the Best Makeup and Hairstyling prize.

The playful Oscars exchange arrives as anticipation builds for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2,' scheduled to hit theatres on May 1.

The sequel will reunite Hathaway, Streep, Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman, while new cast members include Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux and B. J. Novak.

Original film director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna have returned for the sequel, continuing the story nearly two decades after the beloved fashion comedy first debuted.

Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the 2026 Oscars ceremony aired live on ABC and Hulu. In India, the ceremony aired live on JioHotstar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)