<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Amaal Mallik Claims Finalist Gaurav Is Jealous, Tanya Calls Him Opportunist

As Bigg Boss 19 moves into its final stretch, the viewers are witnessing more drama than ever. With just a few days left before the winner is announced on December 7, even small comments are turning into big conversations. The top six – Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Amaal Mallik and Farhana Bhatt – are trying to stay focused, but tensions are definitely rising.

This week's highlight was a fresh clash that pushed Gaurav Khanna right into the centre of attention again. Amaal Mallik openly claimed that Gaurav is jealous of him, while Tanya Mittal ended up calling Gaurav an “opportunist.”

It all began during a regular moment in the house. Gaurav noticed Amaal relaxing on the couch and suggested that he should work out instead. He reminded Amaal that he had received an acting offer from Ektaa Kapoor and needed to stay fit. Amaal did not take this lightly.

Talking to Farhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar, Amaal said Gaurav was irritated about his opportunity. He added, "Ye mere kaam ke offer ko leke chidhe hue hai, harr do teen baaton mein salah dete hain. [He is annoyed about my job offer. Every few sentences, he starts giving unsolicited advice.]"

Malti then pointed out that during the earlier weekend, instead of calling Ashnoor Kaur jealous of Tanya Mittal for getting an offer from Ektaa Kapoor, Salman Khan should have spoken to Gaurav about this issue. Amaal responded with, "Main kyun maroon?"

Farhana Bhatt suggested he bring it up next time. Amaal Mallik continued, "Because it was his dream to work with Ektaa Kapoor and I have the option to say yes or no. That also, he does not like. Par ye offer bhi aaya woh chidh hai unko. [But even this offer that came has irritated him.]"

The music composer even mentioned another moment, saying, "Par woh thodi si zyaada baat thi ke jab offer hua tab ye saamne se khud bole ma'am mujhe kab milega ye mauka, tabhi aisa nahi dikhana chahiye tha. Then she said arre GK tum toh superstar ho. [But the thing is, when the offer came, he was the one who said, ‘Ma'am, when will I get such an opportunity?' At that time he should not have behaved like this. Then she said, ‘Arre GK, you are a superstar.']"

For context, Ektaa Kapoor had visited the house during the launch of her astro App and had offered roles to Amaal and Tanya.

Meanwhile, in the kitchen, Tanya Mittal shared her own views. She said Gaurav Khanna was a failed captain since he could not organise cooking duties properly. She also felt Pranit More was acting like Gaurav's spokesperson. Tanya criticised Gaurav's roast as well, calling it “unethical,” and she labelled him an “opportunist.”

This came after the Open Mic event, where contestants roasted one another. Even there, Tanya referred to Gaurav as “ghamandi [arrogant]”.

Bigg Boss 19 continues to stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm, with a delayed telecast on Colors TV at 10.30 pm.