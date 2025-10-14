<i>Bigg Boss19</i>: Zeishan Quadri Opens Up On His Bond With Tanya Mittal, And If She Is Lying On The Show

Last weekend, Zeishan Quadri was evicted from Bigg Boss' house. After playing well for half of the season, contestants bid him a teary-eyed farewell. If you have been following up with the latest updates, you know that Amaal and Baseer said that their group disintegrated with Quadri's eviction, and he was like their elder brother.

However, Quadri is not on the same page with them. While he is disappointed with them, he sings praises for Tanya Mittal. In an interview with Telly Talk India, Zeishan opened up about whether he thinks Mittal lies on the show or not.

Zeishan Quadri On How Tanya Mittal And Shehbaz Gill Took Care Of Him

One of the biggest highlights of last Weekend Ka Vaar episode was Salman Khan calling out Tanya Mittal for being manipulative and playing the sympathy card by crying for no reason. But when asked whether she lies on the show, Zeishan Quadri said, "Those claiming she lies are observing and learning the truth. Because of that, they can say whether she's speaking the truth or a falsehood. When I was inside, Tanya and I had a good bonding. When I had a 103-degree fever, that girl and Shehbaz took care of me and attended to me. I had a personal mentor-mentee bond with her, and many times, I would tease her."

When Quadri left, both Mittal and Gill cried their eyes out. Mittal told one of the contestants she felt safe with him and asked who would stand for "their group" or protect them.

Quadri Recalled His Emotional Moments With Tanya Mittal

Recalling his good and emotional times with Tanya Mittal, Quadri said that she would sometimes come over, sit with her head on his shoulders, and cry. She even complained to him that it felt like a one-sided relationship to her, and he did not treat her like a sister. When Malti Chahar joined the show as a wild card entry, Mittal teased Quadri that he had found a new sister, and it led to a scuffle between them.

Quadri remembered telling Mittal to speak up. He said, "I told her whatever you said inside, lies or truth, she would have to give answers to the media and the outside world." However, he was disappointed with her because she did not meet him while he was exiting the show. On the other hand, Mittal also felt bad because they had a fight a few days before Quadri's eviction, and she did not meet him during his last moments in the house.

It will be interesting to see who gets evicted next.

