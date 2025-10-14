<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Zeishan Quadri Claims Amaal Mallik And Baseer Ali "Betrayed" Him

Bigg Boss has always been more than just a reality show. It is a test of patience, loyalty, and how well you can handle pressure when the world is watching. And when you step out of the house, it is not just about eviction – it is about how you process what really went down inside.

For filmmaker and actor Zeishan Quadri, Bigg Boss 19 turned out to be an emotional rollercoaster. After his eviction from the Salman Khan-hosted show on Sunday, Zeishan opened up about his journey and what really went wrong.

The director admitted that he felt hurt by two people he trusted – Amaal Mallik and Baseer Ali. “I do feel betrayed and hurt by Amaal and Baseer. I got to know they spoke badly about me after I came outside. Had I learned the truth, the dynamics would have changed. They forgot I was the leader of that group, the glue that held them. I treated them like my younger brothers, but now I know they were scared of me,” Zeishan Quadri told SCREEN.

The evicted contestant also said that he did not receive much support or direction from the makers once the show moved ahead. “Also, I was not guided or given feedback after the 4th week. A lot of people were given hints or shown videos. They could have done that for me too. I think that was a little unfair to me,” he said

Still, Zeishan Quadri does not seem too bitter about how things ended. He stated, “I don't feel bad about these things. It is okay if I got evicted. I was prepared to get evicted from the first week, so you cannot hurt me with these things.”

Reflecting on his time inside the house, Zeishan mentioned his interactions with Gaurav Khanna. He said, “Gaurav Khanna was trying to take charge in the first 2-3 days, but after I called him out, he just took a backseat, and that is happening till now. No one even pulled up Kunickaa. They didn't mess with me because I have a great memory.”

However, not everything was sour. Zeishan Quadri spoke warmly about Tanya Mittal. He added, “I had a great time knowing Tanya. She took care of me a lot, and I also took a stand for her wherever I could. Our equation won't change even after the show.”

New episodes of Bigg Boss 19 stream every day on JioHotstar at 9 pm, with a delayed telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.