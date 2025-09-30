<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Amid Buzz Of Romance, Amaal Mallik Says He Doesn't Have Feelings For Tanya

Bigg Boss 19 has been giving viewers a daily dose of fun, fights and friendships. The show is known for unexpected bonds and the many possible love angles that keep fans hooked. This season, one such connection that people have been talking about is between music director Amaal Mallik and spiritual influencer Tanya Mittal. Viewers have often wondered if something is brewing, but it seems like Amaal has made things clear.

Recently, Amaal was seen chatting with fellow contestant, actress Nehal Chudasama. During their conversation, Nehal told Amaal that she feels Tanya has feelings for him. Amaal, however, was quick to respond that he does not have any such feelings for Tanya, reported Times Now. This moment has pretty much put an end to the buzz around their possible connection.

Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik have managed to keep their bond going strong in the house. But like every friendship, theirs also saw a rough patch a few days back. The two had a small clash that left Tanya in tears. At that moment, Neelam Giri stepped in to comfort Tanya and reminded her that Amaal does care for her.

Not long after, Amaal walked up to Tanya to clear things out. Both sat together and shared their sides of the story. Tanya told him that if he ever felt hurt, she would stand by him. The influencer also asked Amaal to be a little more understanding of what she is going through in the house. Their talk ended on a positive note. Soon, the two were seen holding hands. Amaal consoled Tanya, and the two hugged it out.

Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show streams at 9 pm on JioHotstar, with a delayed telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.