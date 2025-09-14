<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Tanya Mittal And Amaal Mallik Slam Kunickaa Sadanand For Disrespecting Farah Khan

Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar stage looked a bit different this time. Instead of Salman Khan, who is caught up with a film shoot, Farah Khan walked in as the host. Known for being straight and blunt, she wasted no time before pulling up contestants for their behaviour.

The filmmaker's focus was on Kunickaa Sadanand. Farah called her out for two things – removing food from Zeeshan Quadri's plate and commenting on Tanya Mittal's upbringing. But Kunickaa was not ready to accept it. She brushed off most of the points and said Tanya had hurt her first, so she only responded.

That is when things got interesting. Once Farah Khan left, the housemates started discussing how Kunickaa disrespected the guest host. Tanya was the first to speak up. She said, “She should have some respect because Farah Khan handled it very well, but Kunickaa continued to argue with her as well. If it were me, I would have said that I'm a guest here. Thank God it wasn't Salman sir; otherwise, things would have gotten worse.”

Amaal Mallik jumped in and added, “No, not at all. Salman is a softy when it comes to mothers and sisters. He wouldn't have said it.”

For context, this spat started a few days earlier in the kitchen. Tanya Mittal was cutting okra and found an insect. She reacted with disgust. Kunickaa Sadanand took that moment to taunt her, saying, “Thoda aur kitchen mein rahogi toh bahut kuch seekhogi.”

Tanya quickly clapped back, “Saara aapka women empowerment rasoi se kyun chalu hota hai bhai?” She also added, “Khaana banana nahi aata toh tumhari mummy ne sanskaar nahi diye?”

What followed was an ugly argument that went a step further when Kunickaa remarked, “Your mother didn't even teach you basic manners.” Read the full story here.

Bigg Boss 19 airs on Colors TV. The reality show can also be streamed on JioHotstar.