<i>Big Boss 19</i>: Tanya Mittal Breaks Down Over Kunickaa Sadanand's Comment On Her "Mother Not Teaching Good Values"

Drama and chaos is at an all-time high in Bigg Boss 19. In the latest episode, Tanya Mittal got emotional as she opened up about her difficult past and revealed how her father used to beat her.

It all began in the kitchen. Tanya was cutting okra when she spotted an insect and reacted with disgust. Kunickaa Sadanand used the moment to poke her.

She said, "Thoda aur kitchen mein rahogi toh bahut kuch seekhogi. [If you spend a little more time in the kitchen, you will learn a lot.]"

Tanya was quick to clap back. "Saara aapka women empowerment rasoi se kyun chalu hota hai bhai? [Why does all your talk of women empowerment always start from the kitchen?]"

The contestant added, "Khaana banana nahi aata toh tumhari mummy ne sanskaar nahi diye? [If someone does not know how to cook, does that mean their mother didn't give them good values?]"

The argument soon blew out of proportions.

Kunickaa accused Tanya of belittling people, while Tanya warned, "Aaye nominations, phir batati hoon tabiyat se. [Wait for the nominations, then I will show you properly.]"

Soon after, Kunickaa vented to Baseer Ali, claiming she did not want Tanya in the kitchen anymore and even swore not to talk to her again. But then things turned personal.

Kunickaa Sadanand remarked, "Your mother didn't even teach you basic manners."

That cut deep. Tanya broke down instantly.

Through tears, she said, "My mother is everything. Mera mumma mera bhagwan hai. She cannot bring up my mother in the task. Main bahut mushkil se yahan tak pahunchi hu."

Housemates rushed to comfort her. Gaurav Khanna stepped in and told Kunickaa, "You may be an enemy, but don't stoop this low. I am sorry you are in this show. You are atrociously wrong."

Most of the housemates sided with Tanya and slammed Kunickaa for being insensitive.

Kunickaa stood firm on her remark, "Meri marzi. I will again reiterate that she has not been taught properly how to behave or how to live in circumstances apart from wearing jewellery and sarees."

That is when Tanya let out her most vulnerable truth.

She said, "My father used to beat me and my mother would save me. Bahut mushkil se business shuru kiya hai maine, permission mila saree pehen ne ki, bahar nikalne ki. My father would have got me married at the age of 19. Because of this, I wanted to commit suicide."

Her confession left the house in silence. Contestants tried making Kunickaa see how serious her comments were, but she refused to take them back.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 airs on Colors TV. The show is also available for streaming on JioHotstar.

