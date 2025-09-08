<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: No Eviction For Kunickaa Sadanand (Again)

Bigg Boss 19 has been making waves ever since its grand premiere with an impressive lineup of contestants and engaging tasks. Interestingly, the last week of the reality show witnessed no eviction after the introduction of a surprising twist - the Room of Faith task. It unfolded a series of dramas and intense fights with the show's host, Salman Khan, even stepping in.

The second week in the Bigg Boss' latest season also followed the same rule of no eviction. From Kunickaa Sadanand forming alliances in the house to losing her captaincy, the week saw several fierce confrontations. Eventually, Baseer Ali took who had been eyeing the captaincy role for a long time, took over the responsibility in an intriguing twist.

Five Contestants Were Nominated For Eviction In The Second Week

And soon after this came the nomination round. Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, and Mridul Tiwari etched their names among the five contestants being nominated for eviction. This brought a major change in the house's dynamics, alongside fans voting in huge numbers to save their favourite contestant.

Who Is Saved From Nomination?

Following the first weekend's rule where no one was eliminated, this week saw the same results, leaving fans with a breath of satisfaction. Social media has been abuzz with the contestants' strong gameplay leading to the "expected" no-eviction round, even in the second week.

According to multiple rumours regarding voting trends, the highest votes were in favour of Mridul, while Tanya, Amaal and Kunickaa were reportedly in the danger zone. But how? Read on to know.

What Is The Room Of Fame Task?

The latest season with the theme "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar" has a room that allows housemates to gain special advantages. Kunickaa was given access to this room, where she chose the "Suraksha Kawach" power-up. This allowed her to block her own eviction even if she received the fewest votes.

Bigg Boss 19 airs on Colors TV at 10:30pm everyday.