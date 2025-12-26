Jamie Lever Deletes Post On Instagram Break Amid Tanya Mittal Trolling

Comedian and mimicry artist Jamie Lever, who recently said she would take a break from social media, has now deleted the post announcing it. Jamie, known for her celebrity impressions on Instagram reels, had earlier shared a note saying she needed time to "rest and reset." The post is no longer visible on her account.

What Did Jamie Lever Write In Her Post?

In the now-deleted note, Jamie wrote that her love for her work runs deep and that she is grateful for the ability to bring joy to others. She added that recent events had left her feeling like she had "lost a small part" of herself.

Jamie started her post with, "Those who truly know me know how deeply I love my work and how honestly I do it. I'm grateful to God for the gift of bringing joy to others and forever thankful for the love I've received over the years."

She added, "I've learned on this journey that not everyone will cheer for you or laugh with you. Recent events have made me feel like I've lost a small part of myself - this comes from reflection, not anger."

Jamie further said she would continue to entertain but needed time off for now.

"I love what I do and will always entertain. For now, I'm taking some time to rest and reset. See you next year. Thank you for the love, prayers, and support - always," wrote Jamie.

What Happened Before This?

Jamie recently posted a reel imitating Bigg Boss 19 finalist Tanya Mittal, mimicking her emotional expressions from the show, including a crying scene. In the caption, Jamie called Tanya the "number one entertainer" on Bigg Boss. The video, however, drew criticism from several users who accused Jamie of taking the joke too far. Rumours began circulating on social media about whether the social media break had any connection with the backlash.

However, Jamie has now shared another post dismissing the rumours, stating that her post yesterday was due to some "personal matters." See here:

Bigg Boss 19 concluded with Tanya Mittal as one of the finalists, while Gaurav Khanna lifted the trophy.

Jamie Lever, daughter of veteran comedian Johnny Lever, has appeared in films such as Housefull 4, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, and Bhoot Police.



