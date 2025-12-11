Tanya Mittal Clarifies Amaal Mallik 'Kiss' Controversy, Shuts Down Rumours

Not every Bigg Boss moment ends with the finale. Some conversations follow the contestants long after the show wraps up, and Tanya Mittal is learning this firsthand. Even though Bigg Boss 19 ended days ago, her name is still doing rounds online - this time because of a rumour that simply refuses to die. So Tanya has now decided to clear the air herself.

In a conversation reported by News18, Tanya addressed the much-discussed claim made by Malti Chahar, who said that Tanya kissed Amaal Mallik's picture. While the topic has sparked debates among fans, Tanya chose a calm and straightforward way to respond.

The spiritual influencer explained that the rumour had no truth to it. She said, “Maine kiss kiya hota na aur agar mujhe pyaar hota, toh main duniya se kabhi nahi dari na… Amaal se pyaar karti hoti toh main bolne main bhi nahi darti, main toh on screen kiss karke aa jati ki yaar main toh pyaar karti hu. (If I had kissed him and if I were in love, I would never be afraid of the world… If I loved Amaal, I wouldn't hesitate to say it. I would have kissed him on screen and said, ‘Yes, I'm in love.')”

Tanya Mittal added that since she was not in love, the idea of her kissing anyone's photo did not make sense. For her, the allegation did not hold up in any way.

Meanwhile, the season itself wrapped up on Sunday with Gaurav Khanna as the winner of Bigg Boss 19. The actor took home the trophy and Rs 50 lakh.

The top 5 included Gaurav, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik and Pranit More. Farhana was the first runner-up, and Pranit ended in third place. Tanya secured the fourth spot, while Amaal finished fifth.

