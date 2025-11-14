Amaal Mallik To Tanya Mittal, How <i>Bigg Boss 19's</i> Top 9 Contestants Made A Mark On Salman Khan's Shows Show

The wait for the Bigg Boss 19 finale is almost over. The final episode is officially scheduled for December 7, 2025. After the shocking midweek eviction of Mridul Tiwari, the show is remained with its top 9 contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Shehaz Badesha, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur and Malti Chahar.

The tension of the competition reached a breaking point this month with several contenders emerging as front-runners. Here are the top 9 contestants of the season who are vying for the title of Bigg Boss 19 winner:

Gaurav Khanna

One of the most popular contestants of the show is television actor Gaurav Khanna. He entered the house with a strong fanbase and high expectations. Rumours even suggested he is the highest-paid contestant of the season. Gaurav's calm and dignified approach towards the game won him praises from host Salman Khan and fans alike. However, he was criticised for not being upfront about his opinions and lack of visible gameplay.

Amaal Mallik

Next, we have Amaal Mallik. The celebrity composer carries star value and has voiced his opinions with conviction on several occasions. He entered the show as a strategic player and was initially perceived as part of a strong core group. However, later episodes showed him engaging more in verbal spats and breaking ties with his friend group. So far, Amaal has presented himself as a polarising but commanding figure who doesn't shy from confrontation.

Farhana Bhatt

The biggest surprise came in the form of Farhana Bhatt, who was widely an underdog while entering the show but now enjoys a solid fan base among the general audience. The contestant strongly shares her opinions on every matter and is a favourite among fans for her bluntness and fiery persona.

Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur is also gaining traction on social media and has been in the top 5 in several social media popularity charts. Her USP is subtlety. Unlike the over-the-top drama players, she stands out for moments of authenticity and emotion. After the eviction of her close friend Abhishek Bajaj, her challenge now is to increase her footprint in a game of loud personalities. The actress has earned praise for her maturity from peers.

Tanya Mittal

Tanya Mittal has been making headlines from the start of the season. The spiritual content creator has garnered attention for her luxury claims, strong visibility and a knack for staying in the spotlight. However, she has also been criticised by other contestants for being “fake” and shift in alliances. Tanya brings glamour, strategy and a bold presence to the show. Her self-assured gameplay makes her a magnetic housemate.

Kunickaa Sadanand

Kunickaa commands attention and often leads the charge in discussions and confrontations. While her veteran experience and strong personality give her a strategic edge in the game, it makes her a controversial figure whom contestants and viewers see as dominating and divisive.

Malti Chahar

Malti Chahar entered the house as a wild card contestant with a clear view of the house's dynamics. Her fresh energy and self-awareness make her a strong strategic competitor.

Shehbaz Badesha

As a wildcard contestant, Shehbaz Badesha entered the house with fresh energy and less baggage. While Shehbaz has been relatively free from major controversies, that also means less visibility compared to the big hitters. With his group storming into tasks and clashing with others, he's slowly making his mark but still risks being overshadowed by his friends such as Amaal Malik.

Pranit More

Known for his humour and comedic instincts, Pranit More brought light entertainment to the house. He used comedy to diffuse tension and entertain consistently but also stood up for his beliefs and values. The stand-up comedian showed his strong personality in the game which earned him a spot among the top contestants in the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 18 airs on Jio Hotstar and a late telecast can also be watched on Colors TV.