<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Abhishek Bajaj Opens Up On Pranit More's "Smart Move", Says "<i>Khel Gaya Bhai</i>"

Bigg Boss is known for unexpected twists, and Season 19 continues to live up to that reputation. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show has seen alliances, rivalries and emotional breakdowns in equal measure. The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode brought one of the most surprising eliminations of the season – Abhishek Bajaj's exit.

In a tense moment inside the house, contestant Pranit More was given the power to save one person from the bottom three – Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam Giri and Ashnoor Kaur. Pranit chose to save Ashnoor, leading to the double eviction of Abhishek and Neelam. The decision left not only the housemates but also fans stunned, especially since Pranit shared a close bond with both Abhishek and Ashnoor.

In an exclusive chat with Telly Talk India after his eviction, Abhishek Bajaj opened up about the moment and how he felt about Pranit's decision.

Abhishek said, “Mujhe lag raha tha, but uss cheez ka mujhe zyada dukh nahi tha ki lag raha nahi lag raha, mujhe iss cheez ka dukh tha ki main aur Ashnoor mein se koi ek toh ja raha hain, main emotional hua tha jab pata chala do evict honge and Pranit ko ek ko save karna hain, toh could have been me or Ashnoor, dono mein se ek toh ja raha tha, jo humari jodi thi vo toh tod hi di inhone. [I had a feeling this would happen, but I wasn't upset about getting evicted. I was hurt that one of us - either me or Ashnoor had to go. I got emotional when I learned that two contestants would be evicted, and Pranit had to save one. It could have been me or Ashnoor, but one of us had to leave. They ended our bond as a duo.]”

For Abhishek, it was not just about elimination – it was about the end of a strong bond he shared with Ashnoor in the house. Their friendship, often highlighted in episodes, was one of the most genuine connections seen this season.

Talking further about Pranit More's choice, Abhishek Bajaj added, “Jab Pranit ne Ashnoor ko choose kiya toh usne hamesha kaha tha ki Abhishek tu meri first priority hain, aur maine usse hamesha kaha tha ki meri first priority Ashnoor hai aur second tu hain, but I think usko laga this is the time when he can take the game over, but koi nahi hum rishte nibhate rahe, khel gaya. Main kahunga player hai bhai. [When Pranit chose Ashnoor, he always said I was his first priority. I always told him my first priority was Ashnoor, and he was my second. But I think he felt this was the moment to take over the game. It's fine, we still valued our relationships, but he played smart. I'd say, he's a true player, brother.]”

Inside the Bigg Boss house, Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari have often been seen as a close-knit group, and this eviction has certainly shifted the group's dynamics. With Abhishek and Neelam now out, fans are eager to see how the remaining friendships and alliances evolve in the coming weeks.