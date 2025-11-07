<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari Celebrate Pranit More's Return After Dengue

Here's some good news for all Pranit More fans. Bigg Boss 19's contestant, who had to leave the show last week after a dengue diagnosis, will make his return to the house in tonight's episode. In a new promo, the makers hinted at Pranit's comeback. While he wasn't shown, Mridul Tiwari's joyful reaction to someone's entry said it all.

The promo shows Neelam Giri entering the storeroom after the bell rings. However, she notices someone hiding and gets scared. She informs everyone that someone is hiding in the room.

Pranit More Spooks Neelam Giri

Listening to Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari comes out of the bedroom area and heads to investigate the storeroom.

As he peeks inside, Mridul's face lit up with joy, suggesting he knew who was there. Ashnoor Kaur's cheering is also heard in the background, confirming that their friend Pranit made his return to the house.

Watch the video here:

Pranit More Was Hospitalised After He Was Diagnosed With Dengue

This development came days after Pranit More's sudden exit due to serious health issues. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan announced that Pranit's medical reports showed he was seriously unwell and needed immediate medical attention. He was taken out of the house for medical treatment.

When Abhishek Bajaj asked about Pranit's return, Salman Khan's response was inconclusive. Pranit's departure shocked his close friends, including Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Malti Chahar, and Mridul Tiwari. Other contestants, such as Amaal Mallik and Kunickaa Sadanand, also missed Pranit and discussed the emptiness in the house following his exit.

This week, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Farhana Bhatt, Neelam Tiwari and Gaurav Khanna are nominated for elimination. One or more contestants will be evicted from the house on Weekend Ka Vaar.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 premieres on Jio Cinema and Colors TV.

Also Read | To New Parents Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal, Love From Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor And Others