<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Mridula Tiwari Breaks Down After Kunickaa, Farrhana And Tanya Refuse To Perform Duties

On Bigg Boss 19, Mridual Tiwari Breaks Down After Kunickaa, Farrhana, and Tanya Refuse To Perform Duties

Since everyone inside the Bigg Boss's house, except Mridul Tiwari, Ashnoor Kaur, and Abhishek Bajaj, got nominated, a lot of tension is brewing among contestants. As a sign of protest, Kunickaa has given up on her duties.

Following Kunickaa's steps, Tanya Mittal also gave up saying she does not want to work under Mridul, who spread a fake narrative against her, which is the reason why she cried for three days, and did not even have the courtesy to say sorry.

In the kitchen, Farrahana Bhatt and Mridul were having a playful conversation with Malti Chahar, Pranit More, and others. Farrhana took the conversation to her heart later and denied performing her duties, leaving Mridul heartbroken.

Mridul Tiwari Breaks Down

Mridul Tiwari was seen going around the house and taking on chores that other contestants refused to work on. From kneading the dough to cleaning the living area and the garden, he has been doing everything (or requesting his friends to help him out).

Above all, Kunickaa has been calling him a 'weak captain' for the past couple of days, and it has hit Mridu's confidence. In the latest clip shared on the official platform of JioHotstar Reality, the captain can be seen breaking into tears.

Amid this, Abhishek Bajaj, who is one of the reasons why Mridul is bearing the heat of everyone else inside the house, is not being helpful. He has been passing sly comments and picking up fights in the name of fun and has been saying, "Mai aisa he hun [I am like that]," to Pranit, who went to speak to him.

Pranit More Asks Farrahan Bhatt If She Feels Emotions At All

When Mridul broke down, the camera shifted to Farrhana sitting in the garden. Abhishek was seen asking her how she could be so cruel towards Mridul, who performed not one but two duties in her captaincy. She said she did not owe anyone any explanations.

In the next scene, Pranit was seen asking Farrahana, "Tujhe kabhi aise emotions feel he nahi hote hain kya [Do you never feel any emotions at all]?"

Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, and a few more contestants can be seen comforting Mridul in different frames.

It will be interesting to see if this emotional moment will change any dynamics among housemates. Will they be called out by Salman Khan in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar for harassing Mridul to a point that he broke down? Stay tuned to JioHotstar for the latest episode.

