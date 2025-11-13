<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Mridul Tiwari's Shocking Mid-Week Eviction Sparks Outrage From Fans

Bigg Boss 19 is nearing its finale with each episode getting intense than ever. In the recent episode of the reality show, the makers opened doors to fans to vote for the first time, leaving the inmates excited. This led to the midweek elimination of Mridul Tiwari, sparking massive outrage on social media.

Amid the heated race for the winner's trophy and title, the Salman Khan-hosted show introduced a new segment as part of the captaincy task. On Wednesday, a group of individuals entered the Bigg Boss 19 house to participate in live audience voting. The unexpected move left not only the viewers but also the inmates stunned.

Afterwards, Bigg Boss revealed that Gaurav Khanna and Shehbaz Badesha secured the highest number of votes, cementing their positions as captaincy contenders. On the other hand, in a shocking turn of events, Mridul had to exit the show after receiving the fewest votes from the fans, who were called on the show.

Watch the video here:

Mridul's exit was an emotional moment in the Bigg Boss house, with inmates shedding tears and hugging him as they bid him adieu. The recently eliminated contestant also showed his gratitude and humility, asking the other inmates for forgiveness for his behaviour and actions on the show so far. However, the other contestants were seen expressing their admiration for him. Shehbaz even gave a peck of love on his cheeks, while Gaurav looked extremely upset after losing his co-star and friend.

Meanwhile, the show makers' decision angered Mridul's fans, who flooded social media with their reactions. A user wrote, “How long will this continue with NCR? Just to increase TRP, one person is selected from NCR every year. Everyone knows that the one who goes from NCR has the power to win, but these people end their journey midway. NCR has a lot of power. Pure Soul You Won Heart.”

Echoing the same emotion, another said, “Unfair with Mridul Bhai. The sentiments of millions of our brothers who supported their younger brother Mridul so much and sent him to the Bigg Boss house have been betrayed. The truth will soon come out. UP-Delhi-Haryana-MP-Rajasthan: Sorry, I couldn't bring you the trophy. Kicked out through unfair eviction.”

After Mridul's exit, the current contestants on the show are Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More.

Bigg Boss 19 finale is expected to take place on December 7 on JioCinema and on Colors TV.