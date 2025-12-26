Inside <i>Bigg Boss</i> Fame Tanya Mittal's Gwalior Home, A Viral Kitchen Lift And A Jacuzzi

Tanya Mittal might not have emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 19, but she certainly caught attention with her over-the-top claims about her lifestyle and wealth. From allegedly owning a collection of 800 sarees to making spontaneous decisions to fly to Dubai just to eat baklava, the influencer quickly became an overnight sensation.

Now, Tanya Mittal has given a tour of one of her homes in Gwalior in response to sceptics, proving that her statements were, in fact, true. She invited News Pinch to her residence, offering a glimpse of her much-discussed house. “I didn't want to do a house tour because I don't want to validate anything. Secondly, I have multiple houses in Gwalior, so I can't give a tour of just one,” she said.

Inside Tanya Mittal's Gwalior Home

As per the video, Tanya's house strikes a perfect balance between modern minimalism and traditional Indian architecture. It features sleek glass windows, wooden frames, and a muted colour palette of beige and ivory. The entrance boasts a grand wooden door adorned with brass motifs, with potted plants placed at the corners.

Inside, high ceilings and expansive windows allow ample sunlight to illuminate the rooms, making the space feel airy. Sculptures of deities, curated decor pieces, and contemporary paintings hang from the walls. Plush sofas, bright cushions and a grand chandelier dominate the living room, with hand-woven rugs placed at different points.

Next, Tanya Mittal introduced viewers to her creative studio and personal study space, filled with books, mood boards, and a desk overlooking her sprawling garden. The walls are painted in soft pastel shades, with layered curtains adding chic sophistication. There's also a dramatic walk-in closet showcasing couture outfits, designer handbags and exquisite accessories.

Viral Kitchen Lift Inside Tanya Mittal's Home

Another exclusive element was her modular kitchen, which boasts a built-in cabinet lift, as previously claimed by Tanya. Equipped with smart-home technology, it allows the upper shelves to move smoothly, making utensils and other kitchen tools easily accessible.

The video concluded with Tanya Mittal taking viewers to her exclusive personal floor, which houses a private gym, spa set-up, jacuzzi, drawing room and a water fountain. Tanya revealed that, apart from her, no one is allowed to enter the space.