On <i>Bigg Boss 19</i>, Ashnoor Kaur Talks About Losing 9 Kg, Struggling With Weight Gain: "I Had Eating Disorders"

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, host Salman Khan exposed Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri for body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur while gossiping at night. Initially, Tanya denied the claims and said that she might have said it in the flow.

Neelam accepted it and apologised to Ashnoor. Salman also pointed out that Kunickaa Sadanand and Shehbaz Badesha were also a part of this conversation at different points in time, and they, too, were "party to the game", as Salman Khan pointed out.

"I Had Body-Image Issues," Said Ashnoor Kaur

Since Tanya denied the claims, Salman Khan kept pointing out that she was being two-faced. He also added that she conveniently forgets when she speaks about someone behind their back.

Feeling bad about the comments, Ashnoor Kaur decided to share her struggles with weight gain. "This thing has been a big part of my life. As a teenager, I did suffer from body-image issues, " shared the 21-year-old actor.

She added that she always had hormonal imbalances and had suffered from its consequences, one of which is weight gain. "My body bloats up in a stressful situation," she added.

"As a child, even as a teenager, I have tried many things. I had eating disorders - I used to avoid eating and starve myself," revealed the Bigg Boss 19 contestant.

"Shame On You, Tanya," Said Ashnoor Kaur

While sharing her struggles, Ashnoor Kaur said that she lost 9 kg before entering the Bigg Boss's house. However, her body has been bloating up since she entered the house.

"In a stressful environment, some people lose weight, and I gain it," said Ashnoor.

"Main bhi," replied Salman Khan, and Ashnoor started laughing, feeling a little better.

She told Tanya that someone like her, who keeps telling people not to abuse anyone, body-shaming was expected of her. "Shame on you, Tanya," Ashnoor said.

She also added that since she was 14, she has not touched junk food and has been trying really hard to manage her weight. She has also been to the medical room while being a part of Bigg Boss 19 to get her weight gain under control. However, whatever she is trying is not helping her out.

Speaking to the entire house, Salman Khan made one thing clear that an incident like this should never be repeated. He said that no one has the right to comment on another person's appearance and weight.

