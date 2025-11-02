Sidharth Malhotra Reveals His Go-To Breakfast From His Struggle Days

Sidharth Malhotra is a true-blue fitness enthusiast. From his chiselled physique in Student of the Year to his intense action look in Yodha, the actor is known for staying consistent with his workouts and nutrition. But not many know that his fitness journey started way before fame – back when he was still struggling to find his footing in Mumbai and living on a tight budget.

In a recent chat with Nayandeep Rakshit, Sidharth Malhotra revealed that his go-to meal during his early days was not something fancy or protein-packed from a nutrition plan – it was sweet potatoes. “Main uss samay sweet potato khaata tha, sweet potato mera patent breakfast tha. Protein aur carb intake ke liye, Aur sasta tha bohot. [I used to have sweet potatoes back then. Sweet potato was my patent breakfast for protein and carb intake. And it used to be cheap],” he shared.

What Makes Sweet Potatoes A Powerhouse

Sweet potatoes are often hailed as a superfood, thanks to their rich nutritional profile and versatility. According to a Healthline report, a single cup (about 200 grams) of baked sweet potato with the skin provides about 180 calories, 41 grams of carbohydrates, 4 grams of protein, and just 0.3 grams of fat.

What makes sweet potatoes a standout choice for fitness enthusiasts is their impressive fibre content, about 6.6 grams per serving, which supports digestion and helps keep you full for longer. They are also packed with essential micronutrients, offering over 200% of the daily value of vitamin A, which promotes healthy vision and skin, along with 44% of vitamin C and 43% of manganese.

In addition, sweet potatoes provide vitamin B6, potassium, copper and pantothenic acid – all of which play key roles in energy metabolism and muscle recovery.