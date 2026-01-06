Shut In 2012, How <i>Ikkis</i> Brought Pune's Iconic Manneys Book Store Back To Life

Agastya Nanda-starrer Ikkis released in theatres on January 1. The film is based on the life of 2nd Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. While the narrative centres around the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War, it also captures elements of 1970s Pune, where 2nd Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal was born.

The 1971 war hero also attended the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla, near Pune, before he joined the 17 Horse regiment, known as the Poona Horse.

Ikkis resonated with Pune's cultural heartbeat as it touched upon the city's deep-rooted love for stories, history and shared memories of places that Puneites frequent.

Among these is Manneys Book Store, the beloved independent bookstore in the city's Camp area that, for decades, served as a go-to place for voracious readers.

In Ikkis, the store is frequently visited by Arun Khetarpal (Agastya Nanda)'s romantic interest, Kiran Kochar, played by debutante Simar Bhatia. It is from Manneys that she gets him a copy of Ernest Hemingway's For Whom the Bell Tolls, a celebrated 1940 novel set against the backdrop of the Spanish Civil War.

In real life, Manneys closed its doors in 2012 after 63 years of fostering a strong reading community in Pune, a city Ikkis director Sriram Raghavan also grew up in and attended the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

Now, the film has revived nostalgia around the much loved book store, a cultural landmark for Puneites.

Manneys: Origin And History

Manneys has a rich history that dates back to the pre-Partition era in Rawalpindi, now in Pakistan. VG Mani owned the London Book Company, which had 11 branches. However, the Partition of India led to a significant loss for VG Mani.

He was forced to leave his business behind and migrate to India. VG Mani returned to the book business, this time in Pune on November 1, 1948, as Delhi or Bombay (now Mumbai) would have been very expensive for the turbulent times then.

With a new country and city, the name of the book store was also new. Thus was born Manneys, which was an anglicised version of his surname.

Over the years, the space evolved into a renowned bookstore. Its collection ranged from fiction and non-fiction to biographies and spiritual literature.

The store was known for its library-like atmosphere, where customers were encouraged to maintain silence while browsing. Despite challenges posed by the advent of television, the Internet and modern retail chains, Manneys continued to thrive through every season.

Manneys Shuts Shop

The store finally shut its doors in March 2012. Sixty-eight-year-old Manik Mani, son of VG Mani, expressed his desire to spend quality time with his family as the reason. In a conversation with Pune Mirror, he said, "I have made peace with my decision. Imagine if I were feeling emotional at this stage, at this hour, how difficult it would be for me to close."

He added, "There are still many loose ends to be tied up. I will probably be leasing this space out. But, I am glad I have had Manneys. This isn't just a shop that's closing, it's a legacy of 63 years."

What Ikkis has done is unlocked a key piece of nostalgia for Puneites, bibliphiles or not.

