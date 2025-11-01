World Vegan Day 2025: 4 Plant-Based Dishes To Indulge In And Where To Find Them

The popularity of plant-based dishes might have topped the charts in the last decade, but vegan dishes have always existed across cuisines. In fact, every year, November 1 marks the celebration of World Vegan Day, founded by The Vegan Society in 1994 to promote empathy for animals, the health benefits of a plant-based diet, and a sustainable-dining approach.

This day not only celebrates veganism but also talks about how a plant-based diet can be helpful for animals and promote co-existence with natural beings without exploiting them. It even encourages industries to find animal-free alternatives and follow a cruelty-free approach while creating products.

According to a 2021 Pew Research report, 39% of Indians identify as vegetarians. While many vegetarians indulge in dairy products in their meals, many dishes are plant-based, nutritious, and sustainable. From high-end restaurants to roadside stalls, chefs and homechefs across the country have time and again shown that a vegan meal can be flavourful, loaded with essential nutrients, and still be easy on the gut.

Scroll to find vibrant plant-based dishes that you can order in restaurants across Mumbai and Pune.

Chaco Nachos At Sammy Sasa, Mumbai

Chaco Nachos is the perfect starter that can be plated in just a few minutes. Triangular crunchy chips are piled with spicy jalapenos, smoky chipotle beans, and tangy olives. Not to forget the topping of juicy tomatoes, creamy guacamole, fresh pico de gallo, and tropical mango salsa that make every bite a flavour bomb. Sammy Sosa also serves it with melted vegan cheese, making the entire plate bold, zesty, and irresistibly satisfying.

Nachos are piled with spicy jalapenos, smoky chipotle beans, and tangy olives. Photo: Sammy Sasa, Mumbai

Vegan Quinoa Avocado Salad With Lemon Dressing At Coriander Kitchen, Conrad Pune, Pune

Vegan Quinoa Avocado Aalad is as healthy as it gets. It's colourful and delicious. It consists of fluffy quinoa with creamy avocado, juicy cherry tomatoes, crisp cucumber, and fresh greens, tossed in a citrusy lemon dressing. Coriander Kitchen drizzles maple syrup on the top to balance the sourness and sprinkles toasted seeds and nuts for the crunch and a boost of protein and other essential nutrients.

Quinoa salad consists of fluffy quinoa with avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and greens, tossed in a lemon dressing. Photo: Coriander Kitchen, Conrad Pune, Pune

Zucchini Noodles At Sante Spa Cuisine, Mumbai

Instead of gluten-loaded all-purpose or wheat flour noodles, vegans and fitness enthusiasts can indulge in Zucchini Noodles at Sante Spa Cuisine in Mumbai and Pune. Fresh zucchini noodles are tossed in Sicilian hemp pesto, olive oil, and cherry tomatoes. The pesto has cashew cheese and hemp, giving it a bright green hue and toasted notes. It is a wholesome dish that's not only vegan and gluten-free, but also allows your palate to enjoy Mediterranean flavours.

Fresh zucchini noodles are tossed in Sicilian hemp pesto, olive oil, and cherry tomatoes. Photo: Sante Spa Cuisine, Mumbai

Truffle Oil Scented Mix-Veg Ragi Soup At Alfredos Andheri West, Mumbai

When you want to keep it light for dinner, head to Alfredos Andheri West, Mumbai, to indulge in a bowl of Truffle Oil Scented Mix-Veg Ragi Soup. It is a wholesome, earthy blend of seasonal vegetables simmered to perfection with the goodness of nutrient-rich ragi. Infused with the delicate aroma of truffle oil, this comforting soup offers a velvety texture and a luxurious depth of flavour. Every sip of this concoction is aromatic, nourishing, and soulful.

Mix-Veg Ragi Soup is a wholesome, earthy blend of seasonal vegetables simmered to perfection with the goodness of nutrient-rich ragi. Photo: Alfredos Andheri West, Mumbai

This World Vegan Day, don't let anyone tell you that plant-based dishes are boring and just comprise boiled veggies. Book your table at restaurants in Mumbai and Pune that serve wholesome vegan dishes.

