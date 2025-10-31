39% Of Single Indians See Marriage As Optional, Not A Milestone: Survey

The modern concepts of love, romance, and commitment are undergoing a subtle shift, which will impact the future of intimacy.

According to a recent survey by a dating app, QuackQuack, 1 in 3 Millennial daters believe that the concept of marriage and relationships will look very different in the next decade.

About The Survey

The app surveyed 10,340 active daters between 22 and 35 from metros, suburban, and rural areas of India. Participants came from all walks of life; from IT professionals and healthcare workers to people in finance and banking, sales and marketing, education and training, and even social media creators.

The idea was to understand how people are redefining emotional connection and intimacy in today's digital world.

The Founder and CEO of the app, Ravi Mittal, shared, "4 out of 5 daters today have a deeper understanding of themselves and their priorities are shifting. They are not anti-marriage, they are not anti-commitment; we need to understand that they simply want the freedom to choose what works best for them instead of following society's timeline and expectations."

Marriage Is Turning Into A Choice

Marriages, once an expectation and almost mandatory, are now becoming a choice.

The survey shows more than 39% of daters above 28 from metros and suburbs are of the opinion that marriage is no longer a life milestone; it is optional.

The rise of virtual dating is proof that people are capable of loving each other regardless of any circumstances.

2 in 4 female users from metros also mentioned that it's a response to the changing socio-economic realities and the modern lifestyle. Commitment no longer requires physical proximity or a piece of paper.

For instance, Avinash, 29-year-old working professional, who uses the dating app, shares, "Marriage is not the end goal for me. I am very clear about that in my dating profile. For me, it's real connection and absolute commitment, and unlike what people love to believe, marriage doesn't automatically guarantee that."

Single = Self Growth

The survey also found that daters who are active on online dating apps but have still not found one are using their single era as the perfect scope for "self-growth". 6 in 10 respondents explained that every match that does not work, offers them valuable information about what they should or shouldn't do, and more importantly, about their preferences and non-negotiables.

Advik, 27 year old marketing specialist from Bangalore, said, "You learn to talk better, you learn new things about yourself which you or the people who have been in your life forever could never notice; actually, just interacting with people online can help you heal past traumas because you hear their stories of hurting and healing. For me, I have learned to be more open and vulnerable without fearing judgment, both external and internal."

Amost 23% of dating app users between 25 and 35 shared that spending over five months on any app, communicating with different people, can make you more self-aware, owing to the exposure to several perspectives.