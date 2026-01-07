Shenaz Treasury Walks Into A Seniors Matchmaking Event In Pune, Tears Up In Viral Video

Shenaz Treasury's latest Instagram post is too good to miss. The social media influencer and former actor recently attended a seniors matchmaking event in Pune.

In the short clip, Shenaz Treasury did not just document the event, but also captured something far more real – hope, courage, and the idea that love does not come with an age limit.

The video begins on a simple note. “Today I am at a seniors matchmaking event,” says Shenaz.

In the clip, we see her interacting with people above the age of 50. Some of them are in their 60s, 70s, and even 80s, all showing up with an open heart to give love another chance.

A couple Shenaz Treasury meets shares their story candidly.

“We were in a live-in relationship for a year. We have been married for a year now,” the woman says with a smile. She then adds a quieter truth. The man she is married to now had lost his wife during the pandemic.

“He was all alone. He had no one to ask for help,” she explains. When he realised his children had grown up and had their own lives, he decided to let them be. Instead of giving up, he chose companionship again.

Shenaz Treasury then speaks to the organiser of the seniors matchmaking event.

“How old is your oldest person here?” she asks. The reply, “81 years.” And the woman? “The woman is 76 years old.”

When she asks about successful matches, the organiser shares that people between the ages of 60 and 70 form the main group.

“Aapko koi mila?” she asks a man who then shyly admits, saying, “Aaj hee mulaqat ho gayi.”

The clip also introduces a divorced woman who came to the event looking for a partner. By the end of the video, Shenaz Treasury looks visibly emotional. “I feel like crying,” she says.

In her caption, Shenaz Treasury writes about people in their 60s, 70s, and even 80s, smiling “like teenagers” because they were meeting someone again.

"Some had lost spouses. Some had gone through painful divorces. All of them just wanted companionship, laughter, and a hand to hold. No religion, caste, class, money talks - all they were looking for was laughter and play and love," she wrote with the hashtags #LoveAfter60 #SecondChanceAtLove #SingleAt60 and #NeverTooLateForLove.

Watching these seniors find hope again was "one of the most beautiful things I had seen", added Shenaz Treasury.

Also Read | Love, Actually... Can Wait: Why Gen Z Is Choosing Themselves First