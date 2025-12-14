Shenaz Treasury Fed Up With Mumbai Traffic And Pollution: "Will Get Trolled And Abused For Saying This"

Shenaz Treasury is frustrated with the traffic and pollution in Mumbai and remembers its old days when it was called Bombay and had clean air

"They took a walking neighbourhood like Bandra and flooded it with cars and construction," Shenaz noted.

Shenaz Treasury is a travel influencer with 1.4 million followers on Instagram. She lives in Mumbai, and she is not at all happy with the traffic and pollution. Taking it to social media, the influencer complained about how toxic the air has become in the city, and she compared it to the old times when the financial capital of India was called Bombay.

Shenaz Treasury Complains About Traffic And Pollution In Bombay

The influencer wrote a note and shared it on her Instagram stories. "Sucks! (I) can't even walk in my city - pollution and traffic," she began her complaint.

"Why do I live here? Because I want to be close to my parents, and they don't want to uproot at this age, which is fair," she explained, sharing why she can't leave Mumbai and settle anywhere else in India or abroad.

"So Mumbai! I am stuck," she wrote while expressing her disappointment with a crying emoji.

"I miss the days you were Bombay, and the air was clean!" Shenaz noted, adding, "And now I will get trolled and abused for saying this."

Air Pollution And Traffic In Mumbai

Much like New Delhi, Mumbai is also struggling with air pollution. Well! Not exactly like the capital, where the AQI is more than 500 (hazardous category) in many areas. The current AQI in Mumbai is 150, which falls in the poor category.

According to The Times of India, the pollutant concentration at this level is not good and can cause health issues, including respiratory discomfort, especially among children, elders, and people with a pre-existing condition.

As far as traffic is concerned, The Economic Times reported on December 14, 2025, that Mumbai records the highest road traffic CO2 emissions per kilometre among metro cities in India. Following its footsteps are Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune.

