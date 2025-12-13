Kapil Sharma's Journey From Earning Rs 500 A Month To Rs 300 Crore Net Worth

Kapil Sharma is making headlines for two reasons - Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 released on December 12, and Priyanka Chopra came to shoot a special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 4 in Mumbai.

While the internet is divided on the film, the episode starring Desi Girl is already a hit and is currently making waves as Navjot Singh shared BTS pictures. Priyanka can be seen dancing with Singh and posing with Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, and Sunil Grover.

Amid this, we keep overlooking the fact that Kapil Sharma is not just a comedian and an actor, but India's biggest entertainer. Born in Punjab, he has come a long way and built a net worth of Rs 300 crore, according to a Hindustan Times report.

How Did Kapil Sharma Build An Empire Of Rs 300 Crore

In 1997, Sharma lost his father to cancer, leaving him as the primary breadwinner of the family. A few reports suggest that he initially took low-paying jobs, including a PCO job that paid him Rs 500 per month and a textile mill job that helped him earn Rs 900.

"I started working at a PCO after Class X to make some pocket money. I miss my father now, but at the time, I would scold him and say, 'Daddy, you don't take care of yourself, and that's why you got cancer,'" he confessed in an interview with Times of India.

It all changed when Kapil auditioned for The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He was rejected, but he got the chance to be among the contestants, went on to win the third season in 2007, and took home Rs 10 lakh prize money, which he used to fund his sister's wedding.

From there, he participated in Comedy Circus and won six seasons of the show. Later, he hosted many TV Shows, like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 6, and large-scale events, including Filmfare Awards in 2017.

In 2013, Comedy Nights With Kapil was launched on Colors TV, and Kapil Sharma became a household name. Over time, many celebrities came on the show and claimed that the comedian was taking home lakhs and crores from the shooting of a single episode.

Now that Netflix relaunched it with another title - The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma reportedly makes Rs 5 crore per episode. So far three seasons with a total of around 40 episodes have been released. This alone means that the comedian earned around Rs 200 crore from the show.

Kapil Sharma's Assets

Kapil Sharma lives in Mumbai but reportedly has multi-crore properties in India and abroad. His lavish Mumbai home is valued at Rs 15 crore, and he also owns a farmhouse in Patiala. Not to mention Kap's Cafe which he launched with his wife, Ginni Chatrath, in July 2025 in Surrey, Canada.

When it comes to automobiles, Kapil Sharma is a proud owner of a vanity van worth Rs 5.5 crore, a Mercedes-Benz S350 worth Rs 1.19 crore, and a Volvo XC90 worth approximately Rs 1 crore, according to a Lifestyle Asia report.

