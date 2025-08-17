From Kapil Sharma To Ram Kapoor: Incredible Weight Loss Journeys Of 5 TV Celebs

Weight loss can be difficult, especially for those who don't know where to start. And who better to give you inspiration than celebrities? If you are someone who has been looking for some ways to lose weight and a little bit of inspiration, take cues from these celebrities.

1. Kapil Sharma

Did you know Kapil Sharma lost 11 kg in just 63 days? His fitness coach, Yogesh Bhateja, in an interview, revealed that Kapil Sharma's weight loss journey included following a 21-21-21 rule.

This basic routine includes focusing on moving all your muscles and doing stretches for 21 days, making mindful dietary changes to your diet for the next 21 days and controlling smoking, drinking and caffeine intake in the next 21 days. According to the expert, this routine will help you lose weight.

2. Ram Kapoor

Popular for his roles in TV series Kasam Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Ram Kapoor lost a whopping 55 kg in 2024. While speculations that the actor has taken Ozempic and other weight loss drugs, the actor put the claims to rest by sharing his weight loss routine.

The 51-year-old revealed that he lost 55 kilos in 18 months with 3 simple diet rules:

Two meals a day - one at 10:30 am and the next at 6:30 pm.

No snacking in between meals.

No eating after 6:30 pm and fasting until the next morning.

3. Gauahar Khan

The Lovely Lolla actor had one of the biggest weight loss transformations that stunned fans. Gauahar Khan lost 10 kg in 10 days. She had gained weight post-pregnancy.

In an interview, the 41-year-old actor revealed that she ate everything for the sake of her newborn's health after delivery but after six months, she followed a strict diet. Gauahar Khan only had three meals a day, and all of them included salads and soups. She avoided high-calorie foods.

"My diet only included leaves and soup. I zipped my mouth. I literally did. I was not on a diet. I was eating things properly, but they used to be in salad and soup form. I left non-veg. I left mutton. It is my favourite thing to eat, but I left it because it is high in calories," she shared.

Since her weight loss was drastic, the actor revealed that this was her personal approach to weight loss. While she read a lot of literature on the methods she undertook, it was not done under the supervision of any professional.

4. Bharti Singh

Popular Indian comedian Bharti Singh lost around 15 kg in 10 months. In a podcast, the television host shared that she was dealing with asthma and diabetes when she was overweight, and now both these conditions are under control.

She credited intermittent fasting (IF) for her weight loss. IF is an eating pattern that cycles between periods of eating and voluntary fasting regularly.

"I do not eat anything from 7 pm to 12 noon. I eat in the afternoon. I have eaten a lot of food for 30-32 years, and after that, I gave time to my body for one year and accepted everything," she revealed. She also practised portion control, sticking to proper meal timings, and not skipping any meals.

5. Dilip Joshi

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi had lost 16 kilos in 45 days with a simple 45-minute workout every day for the role of a scientist in a 1992 Gujarati film.

"I used to go to work, change at the swimming club, and run across Marine Drive to Oberoi (the hotel) in the rain, and go back. I would jog the whole way, and it used to take me 45 minutes. I lost 16 kgs in one and a half months," he told Mashable India in an interview.

While some are drastic weight loss methods, others are sustainable. The best way to lose weight is with a healthy diet and exercise. However, you must check with your doctor before making any changes to your diet.