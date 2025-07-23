Kapil Sharma Had No Diet Discipline And Was Sleep-Deprived, Fitness Trainer Shares Weight-Loss Journey

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma's recent weight loss has been creating a buzz now his fitness trainer Yogesh Bhateja is sharing some behind-the-scenes secrets into the comedian's transformation. Yogesh mentioned that Kapil's weight loss was not an easy task as he struggled with an irregular diet pattern and sleep deprivation.

A Look Into Kapil Sharma's Weight Loss Journey

During an episode of Mad Over Growth with Nitin Bajaj on Youtube, Yogesh Bhateja spilled the beans on Kapil Sharma's weight loss journey. He mentioned that Sonu Sood introduced him to Kapil during the promotions of Happy New Year. Following this, Kapil's manager called him to convey that Kapil was eager to start his fitness journey. Soon after, he began training Kapil at his bungalow, initially using a mat, resistance band and Kapil's existing treadmill, with other equipment to be added later.

Looking back at this journey, Yogesh shared, "The story of Day 1 is actually pretty funny. I asked him to do stretches, and because he hadn't moved his body in a long time, even simple movements like arm rotations, body twists, and toe touches caused him discomfort. His expressions were so exaggerated and comic... From the very next day, he was back on schedule, and we began with basic movements. That's when I realised how stiff his body had become, there was no food discipline, and a lot of inflammation in his body."

Kapil Sharma's busy schedule also added to his unhealthy lifestyle. Yogesh said, , "Since Kapil was the main guy, the responsibility on him was even greater. He was sleep-deprived, his diet had no set pattern, he would eat at odd times. There was no discipline. It took me a long time, along with his manager and team, to bring some alignment into his lifestyle. But by God's grace, when his film came out, everyone saw the difference on screen."

On Kapil Sharma's diet front too, Yogesh made some adjustments. He included more fish in his diet as it is "a great source of protein that helps manage calories". He also made sure that Kapil Sharma ate plenty of vegetables.

Kapil Sharma's Weight Transformation

Kapil Sharma's weight is known to fluctuate with past instances of significant weight loss followed by weight gain. However, he currently is in good shape and frequently shares pictures on his social media showcasing his fit physique.

