Kareena Kapoor Swaps Transformative Books For Crime Thrillers, Says Her Latest Read "Takes All My Time"

Kareena Kapoor has been ruling Bollywood for over two decades now. The actress has carved a space for herself as someone who is unapologetically real and refreshingly honest. Whether it is her interviews or Instagram posts, the star often shares little glimpses of her life.

In a recent chat with The Nod Magazine, she was asked about books that changed her life. To this, Kareena had a very candid reply.

The actress said, “The one book that I found transformative? I don't read those kinds of books. I enjoy more crazy crime thrillers, you know. I am reading Jessica Bull's latest crime thriller. It is called A Fortune Most Fatal. It is a really cool period crime drama. World War II kind of setting. (It is) about sisters and brothers and their fortune – who inherits what. So, it is taking up all my time.”

Released in March this year, A Fortune Most Fatal is the second book in Jessica Bull's Miss Austen Investigates series. The first book, titled, The Hapless Milliner, was released last year.

The synopsis of A Fortune Most Fatal reads, “Welcome to Kent, 1797. Jane Austen is set to spend the summer with her estranged brother, Neddy. As heir to wealthy widow Mrs Knight's fortune, it is imperative that Neddy stays in his benefactor's good graces. But upon arrival at Godmersham Park, Jane realises Neddy is in dire need of her help. For a mysterious young woman currently resides with Mrs Knight – a stranger who threatens to swindle the inheritance for herself. Jane must uncover who this imposter is, to protect the fortunes – and fate – of her entire family. But when her investigation takes a dark and dangerous turn, can she solve the mystery – and save herself?”

Kareena Kapoor's latest read sure sounds interesting, but its time to grab yours.