Fitness Influencer Who Lost 38 Kg Reveals 10 Lifestyle Changes That Helped Her Lose Weight

Losing weight is never about quick fixes. It is about small habits that you repeat every single day until they become part of your lifestyle. The truth is, anyone can follow a diet for a few weeks or hit the gym for a short burst of motivation, but the real transformation happens when discipline takes over. When you start to build a routine, stay consistent, and put in effort even on the days you do not feel like it – that is when things change.

This is exactly what Christina Lewis has shown with her weight loss journey. She lost 38 kg in 3.5 years. That did not happen overnight. It happened because she focused on habits that made her stronger, fitter and more mindful. Last month, she shared a post on Instagram to encourage others to walk into 2026 with a fitter self. Instead of fancy tricks, she shared ten simple practices that anyone can follow.

Lifestyle Changes For Weight Loss

Here's how she broke it down:

1. Get up at 6 am and go for a walk: Nothing complicated, just a daily walk to start the day with movement.

2. Drink 1 glass of water before anything else: Hydration first, even before tea or coffee.

3. Eat a high-protein breakfast: Protein keeps you full and helps avoid random snacking, which can help you lose weight.

4. No caffeine after 2 pm: This helps with better sleep, which is key for recovery and weight loss.

5. Get food shopping delivered so you're not tempted: Out of sight, out of mind. No junk food staring at you in the store.

6. Track all of your calories, including sauces: The small things count too. Sauces and dressings can add up.

7. Take progress pictures on Monday: A visual reminder keeps you motivated more than the scale sometimes.

8. Create a list of non-scale goals: Fitness is not just about weight. It can be about strength, stamina, or even confidence.

9. Re-think your routine and optimise it: Make sure your daily habits match your goals.

10. Write down 3 things you are grateful for each day: Mental health and gratitude go hand in hand with physical health.

Christina's message is clear – do not wait for the "perfect time". Start small, stay consistent, and focus on building habits if you want to see sustinable weight loss results.