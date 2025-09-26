Woman Who Lost 25 Kg In 6 Months Shares Easy Home Exercises That Helped Her Lose Weight

Weight loss is a journey that many people embark on to improve their health and well-being. It can be a challenging and rewarding process which requires dedication, patience and persistence. With the right mindset and strategies, a person can achieve their weight loss goals and enjoy the benefits of a healthier lifestyle.

If you are looking for some inspiration to embark on your weight loss journey, take cues from influencer Sakshi Yadav, who shed an impressive 25 kg in 6 months. Recently, she also shared some simple exercises to lose weight that can be done in the comfort of your home without any additional equipment.

Exercises To Help You Lose Weight

1. Jumping jacks

Jumping jacks are a full-body plyometric exercise that combines cardio and resistance training. It engages multiple muscle groups simultaneously, including the legs, arms, and core. According to WebMD, the exercise can contribute to fat loss when combined with a balanced diet.

2. High knees

High knees can be a very effective exercise for weight loss as it burn calories and increase metabolism by significantly elevating your heart rate. This high-intensity cardio move engages multiple muscle groups, turning your body into a fat-burning machine.

3. Jumping squats

It is an excellent exercise to incorporate into your weight-loss routine due to its effectiveness in burning calories and engaging multiple muscle groups. The move requires explosive power to propel the body upward. This increased effort translates to a higher metabolic rate during and after the workout, leading to more calories burned than traditional squats.

4. Burpee jump up

This compound, high-intensity movement combines both cardiovascular and strength training benefits. The rapid and explosive nature of this exercise elevates your heart rate significantly which can help you burn more calories and boost metabolism, thus helping you lose weight.

5. Switch jump

As a high-intensity plyometric and aerobic exercise, switch jump burn a substantial amount of calories. It also engages multiple muscles throughout your body, which can contribute to your weight loss journey.

While these exercises worked for the influrncer, make sure you check with a professional before incorporating them in your routine.