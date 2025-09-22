Woman Who Lost More Than 27 Kg Shares 3 Lifestyle Habits That Helped Her Shed Extra Kilos

Losing weight is never an easy task. While discipline and consistency are key, regular workouts and a nutritious diet also play a major role in getting back in shape. For those wishing to shed extra pounds, doctor and entrepreneur Bhawana Anand has some tips for you.

Bhawana Anand recently revealed three wellness habits that helped her lose 27.4 kg in three years. She went from weighing 84 kg in December 2022 to 56.6 kg in 2025. "These 3 habits changed my life. No hacks, just small steps every day," she wrote in the caption.

How Did She Lose Over 27 Kg

In the clip, the fitness enthusiast said, "On one of my videos, a lot of you asked me how I transformed. So here we go. I will share three points that I follow. This was not a shortcut; it was a lifestyle shift and I am still showing up every day."

1. Included Resistence Training In Her Workout Routine

According to Bhawana Anand, resistance training with progressive overload was a cornerstone of her weight-loss journey. "I track my workouts and that helps me progress over time," she shared.

2. Ate Protein-Rich Meals

Next, she made sure to consume protein-packed meals every day, emphasising that protein-rich dishes are "super important for muscle growth, recovery and overall nutrition balance."

3. Followed A Proper Sleep Routine

Bhawana Anand's final lifestyle shift was following a routine, which she claimed was a "game-changer" for her. "Sleeping early, eating dinner early, waking up early helped my body follow a set routine and work like a machine," allowing the much-needed "recovery," she stressed.

Previously, Bhawana Anand guided her female followers on how to regain energy lost due to muscle loss after 30. She revealed, "As women, we lose muscle after 30. Our energy dips post 35. And it is not just because we are working. It is a hormonal shift. Our metabolism also slows down because we are losing muscle. But here is the good news. Strength training, high-protein meals and good sleep are your superpowers. Do not accept these changes: adapt to them."

While these weight loss ways can help you lose weight, it is always a good idea to check with your healthcare provider before making any changes into your lifestyle.