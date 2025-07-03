Mrunal Thakur's Not-So-Little Black Dress Sartorially Scores A Perfect Ten

Mrunal Thakur made sure to serve up a fashion storm as she dished out a rather fresh and fabulous closet moment. The Son of Sardaar 2 actress was spotted in Mumbai in a dressed to impress avatar all geared for a laugh riot at Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show. Mrunal dazzled the her fans, followers alike as she was caught on the paparazzi cameras looking like a million bucks in this black number.

Mrunal Thakur made jaws drop as she served up a sartorial treat dressed in a sleeveless raw silk black dress with thick straps adorned in a tie-up style halter neck design and a fitted upper bodice. Waist downwards, the dress graduated into a tulle style volumious midi skirt that lent a feminine chic vibe to the look.

Mrunal accessorised her look with diamonds and onyx studded statement circular earrings, a diamonds studded infinity ring and a pair of patent leather black pump heels that lent an overall monotone look to her outfit of the day.

Mrunal's tresses were styled into a super volumilous salon style waves with a side parting and her glam boasted of a charcoal grey smokey eye look completed with bushy brows. To this she added a hint of peach blush swept across her cheeks to bring her face back to life, and a nude lip colour to give her the perfect pout.

Mrunal Thakur dug out closet gold in her black midi dress as she slayed it in the Bay.

