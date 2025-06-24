Need Some Fitspiration? Take Cues From Mrunal Thakur's Latest Workout Routine

Mrunal Thakur and her commitment to fitness is always inspiring. If you have been feeling lethargic to hit the gym, you can take cues from Mrunal. The Sita Ramam actress served well-being goals by sweating it out at the gym.

Mrunal Thakur began her workout by doing a set of single-arm dumbbell shoulder presses. Next on Mrunal's workout was burpees. She performed the full-body exercises effortlessly, showcasing nothing but grit and determination.

After that, Mrunal Thakur wowed her fans with pull-ups. She brought an iron bar up and down repeatedly and, despite a few measured breaths, did not stop until finishing the set. The final two physical activities in her list were a slam ball exercise and planks.

Mrunal Thakur's Workout Routine

1. Single-arm dumbbell shoulder press

This exercise is known to help you in maintaining stability, strength and preventing muscle imbalance. It improves shoulder mechanics, strengthens the core and can enhance overall functional strength so that you can complete your daily chores easily.

2. Burpees

Burpees are full-body exercises that combine a jump, a plank and a squat. Incorporating them in your fitness routine can improve cardiovascular health, build strength and endurance. It can even promote weight loss. Expect improved blood flow and reduced risk of heart ailments and diabetes.

3. Pull-Ups

Pull-ups offer a range of benefits, focusing primarily on upper-body strength and overall fitness. This is a type of compound exercise that targets several muscle groups, including the back, shoulders, and arms. They enhance grip strength and core stability while helping you burn calories and spinal decompression.

4. Slam ball exercise

Slam ball exercises are great for your shoulders, triceps, calves, back and core. They engage your core, improve balance and posture and are also a very versatile workout.

5. Planks

Planks offer stability and core strength, promoting better posture and ultimately catering to overall fitness. This workout engages multiple muscle groups like the shoulders, glutes, lower back and abs.

While these exercises can be a good addition to any workout, it is necessary to check with your healthcare provider or fitness trainer before incoporating them in your everyday routine.