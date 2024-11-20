Malaika Arora's Latest Full Body Workout Proves How Flexibility Can Be "The Key To Stability"

Malaika Arora is back with yet another fitness weekday motivation. The star makes sure to start her day right with her trusty yoga poses. As the new week rolls in, the actor shared another fitness video, this one on the simple yoga asanas for flexibility. In the video, we can see Malaika performing the yoga asanas that engage all the muscles in the body and make the body flexible. Along with the video, she wrote, “Flexibility is the key to stability.” As seen in the clip, Malaika starts her routine by squatting on a yoga mat and holding her palms together. The first movement involves coming to your knees from the squat position and using your palms to touch your toes. This exercise gently stretches your back muscles and the core. The next movement involves coming back to the squat position to relax the muscles. After that, Malaika changes her position, stands, and bends down to touch her toes with her hands. This exercise gently stretches the back muscles and the hamstrings. After that, she goes back to the squat position and relaxes.

Why Is Stretching Important?

As per Mayo Clinic, flexibility improves your performance in physical activities. Flexibility also decreases your risk of injuries and increases muscle blood flow. Enable your muscles to work most effectively and focus on improving your ability to do daily activities.

Exercises To Improve Flexibility

1. Glute Bridge

Glute bridge stretches your hip flexors. Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet on the floor about hip-width apart. Then, tighten your glute muscles to push your hips up toward the ceiling. Hold for a few seconds and repeat.

2. Cobra Pose

This yoga pose stretches your stomach and back muscles. Lie on your belly with your hands facing forward flat on the floor, under your shoulders. As you exhale, lift your chest up and push your hips into the floor. Hold onto the position for a few seconds and relax.

3. Butterfly Stretch

This exercise loosens up your inner thighs, groin, hips, and knees. Start with sitting on the floor or a mat and bringing your feet together, with your knees bent to opposite sides. Keep your back straight and then lean slowly and push your thighs down with your elbow until you feel the stretch along your inner thighs. Repeat for some time and then relax.

