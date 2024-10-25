"It Would Be A New Adventure," Says Rihanna On If She Had A Daughter Next

Rihanna is the epitome of beauty and brains. The pop star has captivated hearts with her mesmerising music, acting prowess and impeccable fashion sense, along with her groundbreaking cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty. There's another role she cherishes deeply: that of a devoted mother. Blessed with two sons, RZA and Riot, she shares this journey with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna opened up about her wish to have a daughter after welcoming two boys. She said, “I would have a girl. I wouldn't know what to do. Cause I only know about boys so far. But it would be an adventure.”

Asked about the lively “boy energy” that fills her home, Rihanna enthusiastically shared, “It's the best. I live for it. There's never a dull moment. I love it when they climb on the chandeliers. I love it when they are literally so scary that I'm forced to have fun – me running around, me lifting them up. It's all fun, it's all exercise. But it works out for both of us, like all of our kids.” Rihanna's insights resonate with many new mothers navigating the delightful yet chaotic world of toddlerhood.

Throughout various interviews, Rihanna has been open about her pregnancy, childbirth and the realities of motherhood. In a previous interview, the singer reflected on the physical changes she experienced. She said, "Third-trimester cellulite is no joke. You just see ripples coming from places you never knew, and it's all in your thighs because your thighs are carrying the weight of your baby and uterus."

Rihanna has also addressed her views on cosmetic procedures, particularly her desire to get a breast lift. She candidly said, "It's just called a breast lift. I haven't done enough research to know, but I heard that you might have some scars. I'm okay with all that. But I don't want to ever have a tummy tuck because I don't want a new navel, and I don't want that scar, right?" Continuing her thoughts, she added, "No. I'm also scared of the knife." Her willingness to discuss such personal topics is truly commendable. Click here to read in detail.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been together since 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, RZA, in May 2022, followed by their second son, Riot, 15 months later.

